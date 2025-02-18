Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has wrapped up its participation in this year’s MRO Middle East, which took place from February 10th to 11th in Dubai, UAE.

During the event, Joramco was prominently featured in the media. Its brand presence extended beyond news and magazines to a strong on-ground impact, highlighted by its large, exquisite booth. The Joramco team had the delight of networking and meeting with a large number of existing and prospective customers, as well as business partners.

MRO Middle East served as a platform for the company to announce several recent partnership agreements, including partnership expansions and welcoming new clients on board. Highlights included Joramco’s signing ceremonies with Royal Jordanian PPG and 8tree. Joramco has also celebrated entering into agreements with FSTC Europe, DHL, ATS Technic, and Pegasus.

Commenting on this event, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, stated, “Participating in MRO Middle East 2025 has been an invaluable opportunity for Joramco to strengthen our relationships with the global aviation community. The partnerships we’ve announced here today are a testament to our commitment to providing world-class MRO services. We look forward to build on these successes and continue to drive excellence in future events.”

MRO Middle East is an annual event held in Dubai, bringing together leaders in aircraft maintenance, repair and operations to explore the latest technologies and strategies shaping the industry.

-Ends-

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European

Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

