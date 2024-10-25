Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has announced the signing of a long-term agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways, the Norwegian Low-cost long-haul airline, marking the first partnership between the two companies.

Under this agreement, Joramco will carry out maintenance checks on Norse Atlantic’s B787 fleet, providing its renowned services and expertise. This five-year partnership highlights Joramco’s commitment to delivering renowned services and technical expertise to new international clients.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are delighted to welcome Norse Atlantic Airways for the first time at Joramco facility. This partnership is a testament to the company’s position as a global MRO and we are eager to kick off this collaboration and strengthen our joint efforts in the future.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

