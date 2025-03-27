Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is pleased to announce the signing of a framework agreement with TIM Aerospace, an independent start-up MRO company at DWC for a joint MRO cooperation.

The announcement was made at the MRO South Asia 2025 event in New Delhi, India, highlighting the growing collaboration between the two companies. Under the agreement, the two MROs will engage in joint commercial and operational aspects, allowing an extended market reach to facilitate greater capacity for airlines and operators.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “Joramco is excited to partner up with Tim Aerospace. Our collaboration will allow us to extend services to the larger regional and international customers, while offering more capacity to existing airlines.”

On the other hand, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Tim Aerospace, said, “Tim Aerospace has entered into a cooperation agreement with Joramco, a leading MRO provider with a significant regional presence. This partnership will allow Tim Aerospace to leverage Joramco’s expertise and infrastructure while accelerating its establishment in key markets.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).