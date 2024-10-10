Amman, Jordan: Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), signed an agreement with Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian company responsible for managing the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, unveiling its ambitious expansion plans. The agreement took place at Joramco’s premises in the presence of Her Excellency Wesam Al Tahtamouni, the Minister of Transport; AIG Chief Executive Officer Mr. Nicolas Deviller; Joramco Chief Executive Officer Fraser Currie; and distinguished high-level officials.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in the company's growth plan in the coming years, with our state-of-the-art Hangar 7, which is expected to become operational by the end of 2024. This expansion is expected to create a positive impact on job opportunities for the local workforce in Jordan, in addition to reinforcing our commitment to workforce development while also attracting global customers.

Commenting on the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, Fraser Currie, stated, “We are thrilled to share our expansion plans, as it marks a major milestone in our journey. This strategic decision reflects our commitment to continued growth and reinforces our position as a trusted global MRO partner.”

“This transformative investment underscores our steadfast commitment to expanding QAIA's infrastructure, enhancing its capacity and reinforcing its strategic role within the region. This significant project will not only boost aircraft maintenance capabilities and increase high end services to airlines but also contribute to the local economy by creating hundreds of new job opportunities. This is a key step in ensuring that QAIA continues to serve as a prime hub for airlines and passengers alike,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

About Joramco:

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).