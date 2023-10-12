Amman, Jordan:Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), recently organized a field tour of its facilities at the Queen Alia International Airport for a group of Jordanian media and press representatives. The purpose of this tour was to raise public awareness about the MRO industry in the country. Joramco's CEO, Fraser Currie, and senior management team were present during the tour.

The CEO highlighted to local media Joramco’s 2023 business growth and future plans as the company is constantly improving its operational strategy and providing customers with a seamless multi-channel experience. This aligns with Joramco's vision to become a global leader in maintenance, repair, and overhaul of commercial aircraft. In addition to initiating a strategic expansion plan to develop operations, strengthen infrastructure, and meet growing demand. The expansion includes adding a new hangar for maintenance operations and aircraft lines. Joramco has also expanded on its corporate social responsibility initiatives, including humanitarian and development projects.

It was also emphasized that the company’s goal is to develop a new generation of skilled engineers and reduce unemployment which was reflected by launching a campaign aimed at covering 50% of tuition fees at Joramco Academy.

The press concluded their tour with a field trip to explore the company's facilities firsthand. This allowed them to witness its operations on the ground, giving them a deeper understanding of its business.

Commenting on the event, the Chief Executive Officer Fraser Currie said,” Joramco values its people and aims to attract and retain top talent to support its growth plans. To show appreciation for employees' dedication, the company has implemented motivational programs and initiatives, both within and outside the workplace. This step stems from its belief in creating a positive work environment that values their efforts and allows them to thrive personally and professionally.”

About Joramco:

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

