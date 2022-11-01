A roundtable with the participation of national companies including ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and Taziz

Abu Dhabi, UAE: – UK-based industrial companies have attended a business roundtable meeting in Abu Dhabi hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. The meeting took place on Tuesday 1st November on the side-lines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022.

Senior business leaders met with HE Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, who delivered a presentation on the UAE’s FDI value proposition including the incentives and enablement solutions under Make it in the Emirates initiative. Representatives from ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and TAZIZ also delivered presentations ahead of a general discussion between delegates.

Delegates also discussed the future of supply chain opportunities in a post-pandemic world. As well as networking with stakeholders, HE Al Suwaidi introduced them to the Make it in the Emirates campaign, an open invitation to industrials, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs to benefit from the UAE’s exceptional value proposition.

Attendees included representatives from companies including: AISUS Group; Aquaterra Energy; Cargostore; Elmac Technologies; EthosEnergy; Evoqua Water Technologies; Kent; MRDS; Norco Group Limited; Central Wire Industries UK, Energy Industries Council, Precision Impulse; Proserv; Safelift Offshore; Saturn FE; Scottish Development International (SDI); Shipham Valves; and Whittaker Engineering Ltd.

-Ends-

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), established in July 2020, is mandated with strengthening the UAE’s industrial sector, specifically by accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions across the value chain.

MoIAT has three overarching goals: Strengthening the UAE’s industrial base, ensuring in country value, and raising the competitiveness of local industries. By enhancing the contribution of advanced technology, the Ministry will support the country’s sustainable economic growth, and ensure GDP contribution from the industry sector.

The Ministry will draft policies, laws and programs to create a world-class industrial development framework for the nation that will help attract foreign direct investment, boost In-Country Value creation, support national entrepreneurship, drive job creation, and boost exports of ‘Made in UAE’ products.

From encouraging the establishment of industrial complexes to raising local capacity in advanced technology, the Ministry will accelerate industrial development in a bid to drive economic growth, diversification, value retention and national self-reliance.

For more information, please contact MoIAT’s team at: Media@moiat.gov.ae