Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation and the charitable application Tooba entered into a collaboration agreement aimed at making charity more convenient and accessible to donors. Tooba opens up new prospects for assisting patients in need by offering a secure space for fundraising in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation — a prominent supporter of charitable and healthcare initiatives — to ensure patients receive medical aid and support.

Over three years of working, Tooba has successfully raised $20 million for charitable foundations. Moreover, Tooba assists with healthcare and provides aid in emergencies. For instance, Tooba users raised over $2 million for earthquake victims during the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The initiative of collaboration has already received the support of ambassadors of Tooba app, including Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Tooba app and Al Jalila Foundation have partnered to advance innovative solutions and improve healthcare accessibility, contributing to a healthier community in the Emirates. Together, we look forward to making technologies that contribute to the well-being of those who require help”, said Ramazan Medzhidov, CEO of Tooba app.

This is a crucial step towards supporting charitable initiatives that improve children’s health and well-being. Organizations together can make a substantial impact in providing children with essential resources and opportunities for a full and healthy life.

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “In today’s digital age, our mission is to simplify the act of giving to help those in need, providing platforms that empower the community to contribute effortlessly, any time, from anywhere. We are continuously expanding our online donation platforms to amplify our impact. Technology has the power to improve every aspect of our lives and it has made patients much more accessible to donors. Through our partnership with Tooba, we offer our donor community the opportunity to join us in paving the way for a healthier, brighter future for all.”

The collaboration between Tooba and Al Jalila Foundation reflects the commitment to creating a more efficient, accessible, and modern platform utilizing the best technologies for donors to contribute to charitable causes.

About Tooba:

https://tooba.com/

Tooba is a charitable application launched in 2018. Since its opening, the platform has facilitated the transfer of over a billion rubles to charitable foundations (approximately $19 million). Today, Tooba is one of the largest independent charity projects, serving as an application for fundraising aimed at targeted and systemic aid.

Tooba collaborates with over 100 charitable organizations in Russia, the CIS countries, Turkey, and the USA. The project collaborates with ambassadors Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Lucas Forrest.

Tooba’s license permit number PRHCE-002277458.

About Al Jalila Foundation:

Al Jalila Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives through patient treatment, medical education, and research in the UAE.

Al Jalila Foundation supports medical treatment for individuals unable to afford quality healthcare, provides scholarships to nurture a home-grown generation of medical professionals, and supports ground-breaking research that addresses health challenges prevalent in the region: cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and mental health.

For more information visit: www.aljalilafoundation.ae

For Media Inquiries:

Xenia Sofronova

xenia@grechkamedia.com

GM Aether PR & Consultancy