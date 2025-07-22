Dubai, LuLu Exchange, a leading cross-border payments provider in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, and LuLu Money, its flagship remittance app, have announced a partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), signing on as their Regional Fintech Partners.

This sponsorship is part of a larger global agreement through which the various entities under LuLu Financial Holdings, across 10 countries, will become official AFA partners within their respective regions. In India, LuLu Forex, a leading foreign exchange provider, and LuLu Finserv, the group’s microlending and financial services arm, will represent the brand. Meanwhile, LuLu Money will take on the partnership role in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

The partnership, which initially runs through mid-2026, was officially unveiled at an event held in Dubai on Tuesday, in the presence of Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni, senior LuLu Financial Holdings leadership, and AFA executives. The agreement spans a key period in global football, culminating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, where the reigning champions will defend their crown.

Over the next twelve months, customers of various LuLuFin entities can look forward to a range of exciting campaigns and fan-centric activations, both digitally and through their 380+ customer engagement centers. These will include contests and promotions offering exclusive prizes such as match tickets, official AFA merchandise, and even opportunities for meet-and-greet experiences with players.

“For countless fans, the Argentine team represents more than football - it symbolizes hope, resilience, and joy,” said Adeeb Ahamed, Founder and Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings. “These are the same emotions that shape the everyday journeys of our customers, who use our services to care for their families and build better futures. This partnership is a celebration of that shared spirit.”

Claudio Tapia, President of the AFA, said: “We are delighted to have the LuluFin family as new regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association for the Middle East, APAC and India. AFA's international expansion continues to grow, incorporating prestigious groups in important territories for our national team. We celebrate this new agreement, which has a strong bond with the Indian community, printing such affection for our team. We share the same values and the importance of teamwork. Today we welcome the LuLuFin family as new regional sponsors of the Argentine national team.”

Leandro Petersen, Commercial and Marketing Director of AFA, said: “This new regional sponsorship with Lulu Financial Holdings, through its flagship brands in strategic territories such as India, APAC and the Middle East, marks a new step in the global expansion of the AFA brand. Since we arrived in the Middle East and India, we have seen strong support for the Argentine National Team. We are proud to continue positioning the team as a benchmark in the sports industry and generate close identification with the Indian community by each of our commercial agreements. We are pleased that Lulu Financial Holdings has chosen the Argentine Champions as its brand image for this renewed World Cup period. We are very excited and confident that this agreement will be a great success in the market.”

This collaboration reinforces LuLu Financial Holdings’ vision of building meaningful global partnerships that resonate with its diverse customer base. By aligning with the spirit, resilience, and global appeal of Argentine football, LuLuFin aims to deepen its emotional connection with communities it serves — both on and off the field.

About LuLu Exchange

LuLu Exchange is one of UAE’s leading financial services companies, providing remittances, foreign currency exchange and other allied services through a network of over 140 branches and digital solutions, including the LuLu Money App, to a cross-section of society, powered by a robust network and reputed partners with high standards of customer care. The company is part of the Abu Dhabi-based financial services conglomerate LuLu Financial Holdings.

About LuLu Financial Holdings

LuLu Financial Holdings is a leading global financial services provider, offering a wide range of services including cross-border payments, currency exchange, and financial technology solutions. With more than 380 customer engagement centers in over 10 countries across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, and APAC regions, and a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, LuLu Financial Holdings continues to set benchmarks in the financial services industry.