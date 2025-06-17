DUBAI, UAE – Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions, has announced the regional launch of OpenBlue Workplace, a core solution within its comprehensive OpenBlue digital platform. The debut in the United Arab Emirates marks a strategic expansion into the Middle East, positioning Dubai as a launch hub for scalable workplace innovation.

According to Grand View Research, the Middle East and Africa smart building market was valued at USD 8.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 47.52 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. This growth signals strong regional demand for connected technologies that drive efficiency, elevate workplace experience, and support long-term sustainability goals.

OpenBlue Workplace is an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) and Facility Maintenance platform that helps organizations optimize real estate performance through intelligent space utilization, asset management, workplace planning, and people-centric design. It offers robust reporting and analytics capabilities to enhance operational agility and strategic decision-making, while integrating seamlessly with the broader OpenBlue ecosystem, including sensor-driven insights and smart building technologies.

“Organizations in the Middle East are increasingly looking for ways to improve facility performance while enhancing the overall workplace experience,” said Devrim Tekeli, vice president & general manager, MEA, Johnson Controls. “By launching OpenBlue Workplace in the UAE, using Dubai as a strategic springboard, we’re delivering an advanced, integrated solution that empowers businesses to make smarter decisions across their operations.”

As a modular solution, OpenBlue Workplace is part of a broader ecosystem within the OpenBlue platform, which includes offerings such as OpenBlue Insights, OpenBlue Companion, OpenBlue Net Zero Advisor and Equipment Performance Advisor. Together, these solutions enable end-to-end transformation of building environments—across energy use, productivity, operations, and occupant wellbeing. Built with cybersecurity and privacy by design, OpenBlue ensures that connected systems and data intelligence remain secure, scalable, and enterprise-ready.

According to a recent study, clients adopting OpenBlue solutions have reported measurable outcomes, including up to 10% energy savings, 67% reduction in chiller maintenance, 7% rental premiums, a 155% return on investment, and payback periods as short as eight months. These benefits reinforce OpenBlue Workplace’s ability to deliver both immediate value and long-term sustainability gains.

Jamie Cameron, Vice President, Digital Commercial, said, “OpenBlue Workplace is a cornerstone of our vision to transform buildings through intelligent, connected systems. This solution is tailored for a future where adaptability, insight, and occupant-centric design define success. With Dubai leading digital adoption in the region, the UAE is the ideal launchpad.”

The launch strengthens Johnson Controls’ global mission to reimagine building performance through smart, data-driven platforms that respond to evolving user needs. With OpenBlue Workplace, organizations gain a strategic toolset to manage space, people, equipment, and sustainability assets within a unified ecosystem—driving performance today and preparing for tomorrow.

Join us for an in-person exclusive event to engage with our top experts and learn more about OpenBlue Workplace. Register Now to book your seat!

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social

platforms.