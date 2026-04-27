End‑to‑end Delta T optimization, combining smart valve retrofits, real‑time monitoring, AI diagnostics, and intelligent control.

Cuts energy waste and carbon emissions, directly supporting decarbonization goals in large, centralized cooling systems.

UAE‑ready and retrofit‑friendly, designed to integrate seamlessly with existing centralized plants and BMS infrastructure.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global technology leader energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, today in announced the launch of Balanced Cooling, a purpose-built solution for buildings connected to centralized cooling systems in the UAE, designed to resolve low Delta T and improve cooling performance through a more integrated, solution driven approach.

Delta T is the difference between the temperature of chilled water entering and leaving a building cooling system. When that temperature difference falls below intended levels, the system can’t transfer heat as efficiently as it should. This can happen because of over-pumping, poor hydronic balance or valve misalignment. As a result, more water must be circulated to deliver the same cooling, which can increase pumping energy, affect system balance and expose building owners to surcharges. Balanced Cooling helps identify and correct this through smart valve retrofits, real-time monitoring, AI diagnostics and intelligent control.

Balanced Cooling addresses low Delta T at scale. Based on initial customer testing Balanced Cooling delivers outcomes including eliminating related surcharges by up to 100%, reducing pumping energy by up to 40%, and significantly lowering comfort complaints in continuously operating facilities.

“Low Delta T remains one of the most persistent and costly inefficiencies affecting buildings connected to centralized cooling systems in the UAE,” said Tarek Hassan, associate director, Sustainability, MEA, Johnson Controls. “Balanced Cooling was developed to move beyond isolated fixes by combining system visibility, intelligent diagnostics and targeted corrective action in one integrated solution. The result is a more effective way to reduce pumping energy, manage surcharges and improve cooling performance using existing building infrastructure.”

A timely solution for UAE buildings connected to centralized cooling systems

Low Delta T can create avoidable cost exposure, system inefficiencies and occupant discomfort for buildings connected to centralized cooling systems in the UAE. This is particularly relevant as the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy identifies district cooling retrofits as a key part of its Efficient Cooling programme, and DEWA expects district cooling penetration in Dubai to reach 40% by 2030.

Balanced Cooling is purpose-built to help building owners and operators address low Delta T more effectively while improving system balance, thermal management and overall operating performance. Its retrofit-friendly, plug-and-play design supports integration with existing HVAC and BMS systems, making it particularly relevant for occupied residential, hospitality and office buildings where cooling performance must be improved efficiently, precisely and with minimal disruption.

From point fixes to measurable correction

Balanced Cooling helps building owners move beyond reactive adjustments by providing better visibility into system performance and a more targeted path to correction. This supports more stable cooling performance, improved system balance and more efficient operation over time.

Balanced Cooling adds to Johnson Controls’ broader cooling portfolio in the UAE, complementing its advanced chiller solutions, Cooling as a Service (CaaS) offering and digital building controls. Together, these capabilities reinforce Johnson Controls’ leadership in cooling across the region and its ability to help customers improve efficiency, optimize performance and build more resilient, future-ready environments.

To learn more, visit: https://me.johnsoncontrols.com/

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls, a global technology leader in energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.