DUBAI, UAE – Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, safe, healthy and sustainable buildings, has expanded the availability of its industry-leading YORK® YVAM air-cooled magnetic bearing chillers to the Middle East, addressing the surging demand for efficient and sustainable cooling solutions in the region’s fast-growing data centre market.

As artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital transformation continue to drive data centre expansion across the Middle East, the YVAM chiller provides a cutting-edge thermal management solution designed for hyperscale and colocation facilities.

“With the Middle East experiencing a rapid increase in data storage needs, coupled with the growing adoption of AI and cloud services, data centre operators require advanced cooling technologies that enhance efficiency while minimizing resource consumption,” said Devrim Tekeli, vice president & general manager, MEA, Johnson Controls. “The YORK® YVAM chiller is designed to meet these challenges, offering unmatched energy savings, water conservation, and operational flexibility, making it an ideal choice for the region’s evolving data centre landscape.”

Advanced Cooling for a Demanding Climate

The YORK® YVAM chiller is engineered to excel in the extreme temperatures of the Middle East, operating effectively in ambient conditions reaching +55°C. Its ability to deliver chilled water temperatures between +15°C and +30°C ensures seamless compatibility with various cooling technologies, including cold air aisles, direct liquid cooling, and immersion cooling.

Key benefits include:

40% lower power consumption annually while maintaining optimal cooling capacity.

Zero on-site water use, addressing the region’s growing focus on Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) and sustainable water conservation.

Ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant, supporting sustainability goals and regulatory compliance.

Johnson Controls' proprietary magnetic-bearing technology and variable-speed drives, enhancing efficiency and eliminating the need for free cooling coils.

Low noise output of 65 dBA at 10 meters, significantly quieter than traditional screw chillers, making it ideal for urban environments.

Lubrication-free design, reducing maintenance costs and system complexity.

Quick Start technology, enabling the chiller to return to full load in as little as three minutes after a power interruption, ensuring continuous operations for critical data centre infrastructure.

Flexible platform, designed for easy inspection and serviceability.

Supporting the Middle East’s Data Centre Growth

As the region sees a surge in investments in digital infrastructure, Johnson Controls is committed to delivering innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions tailored to the Middle East's unique operational challenges.

“The YVAM chiller’s advanced design and efficiency will transform data centre thermal management in the Middle East,” added Tekeli. “With a strong track record in North America, we are now bringing this next generation technology to the Middle East to help data centres scale efficiently and sustainably.”

Johnson Controls offers a comprehensive portfolio of air-cooled and water-cooled chillers, air handling units, fire safety solutions, building automation, and digitally connected services, ensuring end-to-end support for hyperscale and colocation data centres. In line with the company’s expansion strategy, Johnson Controls continues to enhance its capacity in the region to meet demand and reduce lead times, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, centralized solutions that support the Middle East’s growing digital economy.

Johnson Controls proudly celebrates its 140th anniversary in 2025, marking a legacy of innovation and leadership in smart, safe, healthy and sustainable solutions. The company continues to redefine building performance, driving the next era for commercial buildings, transforming industries and powering its customers’ missions

