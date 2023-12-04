Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Johnson Controls Arabia, a leading provider of integrated solutions that include HVAC equipment, fire and security systems, building management systems and controls in the MENA region, emphasized the significance of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector in facilitating the shift towards green data centers in the Kingdom at the Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 held in Riyadh.

During the event, the company showcased its latest state-of-the-art energy efficiency solutions enabling the implementation and operation of green data centers in line with its strategy to enable various sectors from transitioning into a greener and more sustainable operation.

The data center industry has gained a multiplying significance in the Kingdom, with recent reports from ResearchAndMarkets anticipating its market value to reach $2.08 billion by 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7.98%. In line with the drive to position the Kingdom as a central hub for information and communications technology and data centers in the region, the government has initiated an $18 billion strategy that aims to forge strong partnerships with both local and international investors and to establish a national network of large-scale data centers.

Dr. Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia, stated: “The data center industry plays a pivotal role in driving the Kingdom's digital transformation and economic diversification, fostering subsequent technological advancement. The significant investments and consistent expansion of the e-commerce sector, coupled by various reinforcing factors, are propelling the ongoing expansion of the local data center market, steering the nation towards a knowledge-based economy and digital leadership in the region.”

"Our innovative and comprehensive HVAC solutions play a fundamental role in facilitating the shift towards a greener data center industry, elevating sustainability and energy efficiency standards while reducing the environmental impact. Our wide-ranging services empower data center operators to effectively address the diverse challenges inherent in this sector across all stages and areas of their operations," Al-Shaikh added.

The shift to green data centers allows for the reduction of energy consumption and carbon emissions. This trend holds substantial relevance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, given the climatic conditions that necessitate the adoption of exceptionally efficient HVAC solutions to cater to the demands of this sector, particularly considering the increasing demand for data centers in the Kingdom.

During its participation at the Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Summit, Johnson Controls Arabia showcased the OpenBlue platform featuring a suite of tailored, AI-powered solutions such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, compliance monitoring, advanced risk assessments, and more. This platform delivers impactful sustainability and energy efficiency to existing and new buildings to help achieve the ambitious goals of the year 2060 regarding Net-zero emissions.

