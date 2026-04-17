Copenhagen - JOE & THE JUICE (or the “Company”), a fast-growing freshly-made juice, coffee, and sandwiches concept, today announced that Emirates International Investment Company (“EIIC”), a leading private investment company operating in key growth sectors in the UAE and MENA region and the strategic investment arm of National Holding Group (National Holding), has acquired a strategic minority stake in the Company. The transaction values JOE & THE JUICE at USD 1.8 billion. General Atlantic, a leading global investor, remains the majority shareholder of JOE & THE JUICE.

JOE & THE JUICE’s partnership with EIIC marks another important step in the Company’s growth journey to accelerate expansion and new store openings globally. The investment extends an existing relationship with National Holding Group as JOE & THE JUICE intends to leverage National Holding’s strategic expertise in supporting international consumer and hospitality brands as the Company continues to expand its global footprint and scale its franchised operations.

Thomas Nørøxe, CEO of JOE & THE JUICE, said: “JOE & THE JUICE has scaled into a truly global brand, and we continue to see strong momentum across our markets. We are pleased to deepen our partnership with National Holding Group, as we pursue our international growth ambitions and bring the JOE experience to more customers around the world.”

JOE & THE JUICE continues to deliver strong same-store sales and revenue growth, with the Company achieving approximately $500 million in revenue in 2025. Today, the Company operates more than 480 stores across 23 markets globally, spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The Company has also made significant investments in digital channels and franchising, with its 100th franchise store opening last year.

Joseph Iskander, CEO of EIIC, said: “We believe JOE & THE JUICE presents a compelling growth opportunity around the world. We have long admired the strength of the brand and its ability to resonate with a diverse customer base. Its products have demonstrated enduring appeal over time, and we look forward to deepening our partnership with the team as they continue to scale the business.”

About JOE & THE JUICE

JOE & THE JUICE is a fast-growing freshly-made juice, coffee, and sandwiches concept operating in more than 480 locations across 23 countries worldwide. Founded in 2002, the company sells freshly prepared juice, coffee, and sandwiches using natural and organic ingredients sourced from growers directly. JOE & THE JUICE’s differentiated concept creates a modern and hip ambiance for on-the-go customers focused on a healthy lifestyle. For more on our authentic and unique brand: www.joejuice.com.

About Emirates International Investment Company

Emirates International Investment Company (EIIC) is a leading UAE-based investment firm and the strategic investment arm of National Holding, with a track record dating back to the early 1990s. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio across multiple asset classes, with presence in both regional and international markets.

EIIC adopts a disciplined investment approach, holding strategic stakes in a range of public and private companies. As a long-term, active investor, EIIC works closely with its portfolio companies to support value creation, operational growth, and sustainable performance. For more information about EIIC: www.eiic.ae.

Media Contacts

JOE & THE JUICE

Rune Chrøis

(+45) 26 13 03 10

rune.chroeis@joejuice.com