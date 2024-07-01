Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Dubai office successfully exhibited a Japan booth together with Embassy of Japan in the State of Kuwait at Tourista Expo 2024, which was held at Assima Mall in Kuwait from June 21st to 22nd.

Tourista Expo 2024 marked the inaugural edition of this event in Kuwait and provided interactive opportunities for representatives from travel agencies, airlines and other tourism-related organizations to introduce their touristic products to visitors. Japan was the only country exhibiting a booth, indicating the growing interest in Japan as a new overseas travel destination in Kuwait.

During the two-day exhibition period, the Japan booth distributed pamphlets and information about the diverse tourist attractions of various parts of Japan, introduced EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai scheduled to be held in 2025, and provided consultations on visa applications by the embassy to encourage visitors to Japan. During the event, the Embassy of Japan in Kuwait hosted a networking opportunity to exchange opinions with Kuwaiti travel agencies handling outbound travel to Japan, at a Japanese restaurant in the venue mall. JNTO participated in the networking opportunity and interacted with not only Kuwaiti consumers but also local travel professionals.

During the event, many people visited the Japan booth, eagerly gathering information on tourism in Japan and enjoyed engaging with Japanese culture. In addition, more than 100 individual who are specifically considering a trip to Japan came for consultations. The two-day event was a great success.

Executive Director of Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Dubai office, Mr. KOBAYASHI Daisuke:

“It was our utmost pleasure to meet many enthusiastic people who are interested in visiting Japan at our booth at Tourista Expo 2024 and to promote our unique tourism offerings of Japan face-to-face. The number of Kuwaiti nationals visiting Japan in 2023 increased by 44.0% compared to 2019 before the pandemic*, reaffirming Japan's appeal as a sought-after destination among Kuwaitis. The resumption and increase of direct flights from the GCC region to Japan have played a pivotal role in facilitating this growth. Notable examples include the launch of Doha-Tokyo Haneda direct daily flights by Japan Airlines in March 2024.

The number of visitors to Japan from GCC countries rapidly recovered in 2023, and it continued to grow at an even stronger rate in the first quarter of 2024, increasing by 15.1% compared to the same period last year*. We hope that more people from Kuwait and the rest of the GCC countries will continue to visit Japan to enjoy its diverse tourist attractions, rich nature, exquisite food, vibrant culture, and deep history.”

JNTO remains committed to promoting Japan in the GCC including Kuwait.

