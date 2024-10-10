Doha, Qatar: JMJ Group Holding, in collaboration with Qetaifan Projects, is excited to announce its participation in Cityscape Qatar 2024, where the company will officially unveil SLS Doha The Grove Residences. An extraordinary affluent residential development designed by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, this landmark project, located on the prestigious Qetaifan Island North, is set to elevate the standards of luxury living in Qatar by offering an experience that combines modern architecture with unparalleled exclusive services.

With its breathtaking design, advanced sustainability features, and innovative smart home integration, SLS Doha The Grove Residences exemplifies the fusion of modern architecture and environmental responsibility. The project features 293 luxury residential units of different sizes and multiple bedrooms, each offering stunning views of the Doha and Lusail skyline and access to world-class amenities. Residents will enjoy a waterfront promenade filled with high-end retail outlets, cafes, and restaurants, along with exclusive access to infinity pools, a state-of-the-art wellness center, and a private members’ club. The development’s landscaped podium and gardens further enhance the serene, community-focused atmosphere, providing an oasis of calm amidst the vibrant social and lifestyle offerings.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of JMJ Group Holding, stated: “SLS Doha The Grove Residences represents our vision for the next chapter of luxury living in Qatar. By partnering with international companies in multiple fields, we’ve brought together bold innovation and architectural excellence to set new standards in design, sustainability, the living experience to build a sustainable lifestyle that puts the well-being of the environment, society and future generations first."

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, SLS Doha The Grove Residences blends futuristic design, functional elegance, and sustainability. As a global leader in transformative architecture, Zaha Hadid Architects ensures SLS Doha The Grove Residences will be an iconic landmark on Qetaifan Island North. The project features eco-friendly and smart advanced systems in energy management, technologies to improve water consumption and recycling. In addition to as the use of sustainable building materials, landscaping and green areas throughout the project, which in turn contribute to reducing the carbon footprint and enhancing the operational efficiency of the project to achieve economic well-being without compromising future resources and improving the quality of life. It ensures the participation of all groups in the development process and create an environment Comfortable and efficient residential.