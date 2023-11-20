Dubai, UAE – JLL, a leading professional services firm specialised in real estate, investment management, and development consultancy services, has been awarded the coveted LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Certification for its new office located at ICD Brookfield Place in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

This notable achievement underscores JLL’s commitment to setting a new benchmark for sustainable, healthy, energy-efficient, and future-ready offices in the region while accelerating its own net zero goals. JLL’s new office which was inaugurated in March this year is designed to provide an inclusive, wellbeing-oriented workspace that meets the evolving needs of both employees and clients. Moving the needle on real estate carbon reduction and sustainability, JLL has achieved 17% energy savings over the ASHRAE baseline within the leased space. Energy conservation measures included lighting control systems for more than 98% of the occupant space, energy-efficient HVAC systems encompassing CO sensors, and ensuring that more than 90% of the office equipment and appliances are Energy Star rated. Responsible sourcing of materials with environmental product declarations, recycled content in fit-out and enhanced systems commissioning further contributed to increased energy savings.

The biophilic design of the office also provides a high-quality indoor environment that further illustrates the company’s industry-leading expertise in creating safe and healthy spaces that promote productivity, well-being, and sustainability.

“By achieving LEED Platinum for our office, we've not only talked the talk but walked the walk, embodying the very principles of sustainability we champion. This milestone serves as solid proof of our commitment to leading by example, enhancing environments, and forging improved outcomes for every client we serve,” said Louise Collins, Head of Engineering & Energy MEA and Head of Project & Development Services, UAE at JLL.

Commenting on the recognition, James Allan, CEO MEA at JLL, said: “Receiving the Platinum LEED Certification reflects our purpose of integrating sustainability across our operations to shape the future of real estate. JLL has a very ambitious net-zero roadmap and as a company that holds itself to the highest standards of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), this accomplishment is a visible demonstration of our commitment to building a best-in-class real estate portfolio that is leading on energy efficiency, well-being, and inclusivity. Having set aggressive targets for our own operations, our goal is to deliver a net zero real estate sector and use sustainability as an opportunity to unlock value for all our clients and stakeholders.”

JLL’s office in Dubai has also incorporated best practices in forward-thinking design and construction that adhere to WELL Building Standard, the industry’s leading health-focused benchmark for buildings. Under its wider sustainability goals, the company has set complementary targets to equip 100% of its workplaces with waste streaming and recycling programmes by the end of 2023 while removing all single-use plastics from across its office portfolio by 2023.

In collaboration with global entities like WiredScore, Ceres, the World Green Building Council (WGBC), various local Green Building Councils, and the World Economic Forum (WEF), JLL is actively engaging in climate action for sustainable real estate, healthy spaces, and inclusive communities. The company is on track in its plan to achieve net-zero carbon in operation in all JLL occupied buildings by 2030 to meet our WorldGBC Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment.

In 2022, JLL achieved a 34% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions across its occupied offices from a 2018 base year. The company aims to reduce absolute scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 95% by 2040. As of 2022, JLL also supplied or sourced 29% of electricity across its global portfolio from renewable sources while 54% of JLL offices greater than 10,000 sq. ft achieved a green building certification. The company is now on track to up this by 100% by 2030.

