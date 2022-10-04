Doha, Qatar: JLL, a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management today announced its strategic collaboration with Qatar-based real estate brokerage company, NelsonPark Property, offering development consultancy services to drive residential property investments. The exclusive partnership is set to promote residential property transactions in Qatar, while supporting investments in the UK, Europe including, Middle East and Africa.

Recently JLL reported that the weaker sterling has created a window of opportunity for Middle East investors in London.

Through this exclusive agreement, NelsonPark Property will have access to JLL’s expertise and extensive suite of services including residential property investment and consultancy services across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa, while JLL will have the opportunity to collaborate with NelsonPark Property on some of Qatar’s most iconic projects in the residential property space.

“On the back of this strategic collaboration, we will be able to leverage JLL’s global expertise and services to better support our customers while bolstering Qatar’s residential property market,” Jeffrey Asselstine, Managing Director at NelsonPark Property said. “This partnership has come at the right time as Qatar gets ready to host the FIFA 2022 World Cup in a few months. Global events such as the World Cup and other reforms in the Qatar real estate market is expected to generate high demand for both residential and commercial properties in the months ahead.”

“Our collaboration with NelsonPark Property – a real estate company that has been operating in Qatar for over a decade – supports JLL’s activity in the country’s real estate investment sector,” said Will McKintosh, JLL’s Head of Residential & Investment - MENA. “With this collaboration, Qatari citizens and expats will be able to benefit from advice on real estate in Qatar, the Middle East and internationally, while also diversifying their assets in London and other parts of the United Kingdom.”

-Ends-

About NelsonPark Property

NelsonPark Property was established in 2009 with a view to solve the real estate challenges of our customers. Our team is comprised of more than 30 (40) agents from over 15 (20) different countries. We offer residential and commercial property for both rent and sale.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of June 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1450 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg and Nairobi. www.jll-mena.com

Media contacts:

Medha Sandrasagara

JLL MEA

Medha.Sandrasagara@eu.jll.com

Nivine William | Nisha Celina

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | nisha.celina@bcw-global.com

www.asdaa-bcw.com | www.arabyouthsurvey.com