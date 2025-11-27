Ras Al Khaimah: JK DryChem Industries LLC, a subsidiary of JK Cement, has invested AED 6 million in setting up its manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). The new plant will serve as a regional hub for the production of advanced construction chemicals and additives, supporting industrial development and strengthening the company’s regional supply chain.

The lease agreement for the new facility was recently signed by Ian Hunt, Chief Customer Experience Officer at RAKEZ and Amit Kothari, Director – UAE & Africa Business and CEO of JK DryChem, at Compass Coworking Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

Spanning 5,000 m², the facility is scheduled to commence operations in January 2026 from RAKEZ’s Al Ghail Industrial Zone. In its first phase, it is expected to create approximately 50 skilled jobs in Ras Al Khaimah and introduce high-performance products such as liquid admixtures, prepared additives, dry-mix materials, and coatings that enhance construction efficiency and sustainability.

JK Cement chose RAKEZ as its base for expansion due to the zone’s strategic location, particularly its proximity to Saqr Port, the region’s largest bulk-handling terminal, allowing seamless import of raw materials and export of finished products. The new facility will initially cater to the UAE market and later expand exports to the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the milestone, JK DryChem Industries LLC Director Amit Kothari, said: “Establishing our base in RAKEZ was a strategic decision aligned with the vision and guidance of our Manging Director, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania. The economic zone offers world-class infrastructure, efficient setup services, and a supportive ecosystem that enables our long-term growth in the Middle East and beyond. Ras Al Khaimah continues to reinforce its position as a leading industrial hub, and we are proud to contribute to its manufacturing landscape as we scale our regional operations.”

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “Ras Al Khaimah’s construction and building materials sector is witnessing remarkable growth, creating strong opportunities for manufacturers like JK Cement to expand and innovate. At RAKEZ, we are proud to provide the ideal platform with advanced infrastructure, streamlined processes, and cost-effective facilities that empower our partners to scale efficiently. The launch of JK DryChem Industries LLC is a testament to the emirate’s thriving industrial landscape and our shared commitment to driving sustainable manufacturing growth.”

The launch of JK DryChem Industries LLC represents a significant addition to RAKEZ’s rapidly expanding industrial ecosystem. It also aligns with Ras Al Khaimah’s vision to support high-value, export-driven industries that foster innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth across key manufacturing sectors.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 38,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.

About JK Cement

JK Cement Ltd is one of India’s leading manufacturers of grey cement and one of the largest white cement producers in the world. Established in 1975, the company has built a legacy of trust, innovation, and excellence in the construction materials industry. Headquartered in Kanpur, India, JK Cement has a strong presence both domestically and internationally, exporting to over 40 countries across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

With a robust production capacity spread across multiple state-of-the-art plants, JK Cement offers a diversified portfolio that includes Grey Cement, White Cement, Wall Putty, and value-added building solutions designed to meet modern infrastructure needs. The company’s brands—such as JK Super Cement, JK White Cement, and JK Wall Putty—are synonymous with superior quality and reliability.

Driven by a commitment to sustainability and innovation, JK Cement continues to invest in green manufacturing technologies and renewable energy initiatives. The company is deeply dedicated to corporate social responsibility, contributing to community development, education, and environmental conservation through various programs under the JK Organisation umbrella.