In a new step that reaffirms its leadership and future vision, JIWA Developments has announced the launch of its latest project, “Za White Strip Mall – The White”, strategically located on Dahshur Link Road in Sheikh Zayed City, directly in front of Mall of Arabia. The project offers a fully integrated mix of commercial and administrative units, reflecting the company’s excellence in carefully selecting prime locations for its developments.

Construction Completed and Fit-Out Stage Begins

The new mall consists of a ground floor and two upper floors. The company has already completed construction works and has now entered the fit-out and finishing stage, following the highest quality standards. This milestone reinforces JIWA’s commitment to delivering its projects on time and with maximum investment value.

A Diverse Portfolio Reflecting Leadership

Thanks to its well-studied strategy, JIWA Developments has built a strong track record of successful projects that meet market needs and match clients’ aspirations, including:

One Plaza Mall

Located in Fifth Settlement on Mostafa Kamel Axis, currently in its final façade finishing stage, and set to be operational and delivered within a few months. It consists of a ground floor and three floors for commercial, administrative, and medical purposes.

Ai Angel Mall

Located in El-Narges area, Fifth Settlement, currently under construction. It consists of a ground floor and three floors for commercial, administrative, and medical purposes.