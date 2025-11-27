Abu Dhabi: Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) continues to expand its efforts to support Emirati youth aspiring to pursue higher education in Japan, as interest in Japanese universities and research institutions steadily increases. Through a coordinated range of initiatives—including educational counselling, cultural exchange programs, university outreach, and internship opportunities—JICE is strengthening the bridge between the UAE and Japan in the field of human-resource development.

As of May 2025, 57 Emirati students are pursuing undergraduate and graduate studies in Japan, reflecting the UAE’s growing enthusiasm for international learning experiences and Japan’s strong reputation for academic excellence and cultural richness.

Expanding Pathways for UAE Students

Since establishing its Abu Dhabi office in 2013, JICE has coordinated numerous programs that help Emirati students explore academic, cultural, and professional opportunities in Japan. Key initiatives include:

Year-round Study-in-Japan consultation services for students and families

Collaboration with UAE secondary schools and universities on Japanese language and cultural activities

University promotion and outreach, including participation in major education events

Summer internship programs for Emirati university students at leading Japanese companies and institutions

Student exchange and cultural immersion programs for high school learners

These efforts support the development of future global leaders while enhancing ties between the UAE and Japan.

A Recent Example: Japan Pavilion at NAJAH Abu Dhabi 2025

A key illustration of JICE’s ongoing support was its coordination of the Japan Pavilion at NAJAH Abu Dhabi 2025, the UAE’s largest higher education exhibition. The Pavilion, featured six leading Japanese universities and Japan Student Services Organization (JASSO), welcomed thousands of visitors, offering students direct access to academic advisors and study-in-Japan information.

Participating universities shared their feedback:

“Despite the growing number of English-taught degree programs available at Japanese universities, awareness of these options in the UAE remains limited. NAJAH served as an important platform to introduce these pathways to a broader audience.”

“To welcome more students from the UAE, strengthening cooperation between universities in both countries will be essential.”

“Japanese universities offer excellent education at comparatively reasonable cost. NAJAH allowed us to communicate these advantages directly to students.”

Building the Next Generation of UAE–Japan Talent

Mr. Tokuya Kanamori, Managing Director of the JICE Abu Dhabi Office, commented:

“JICE is supporting Emirati students in discovering academic pathways that broaden their horizons through Japanese language classes in the UAE, individual consultations for studying in Japan, cultural exchange programs, Japanese university outreach and other activities. With the first-ever Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) to be held in the UAE this December, Japanese language learning is gaining increased attention within the UAE. We are proud to contribute to this momentum and remain dedicated to strengthening educational cooperation between the UAE and Japan.”

He added that JICE will continue expanding its services and partnerships as more Emirati students explore studying in Japan.

About the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE)

Ever since its establishment in 1977, Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) has supported the growth of human resources in partner countries. The purpose of its organization is to contribute to the development of the international community through various activities which strengthen mutually beneficial relations between Japan and other countries. Following the JICE’s motto of ‘Share knowledge and experience. For our world. For the future.’ JICE will work together toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Based on an MOU with the former Abu Dhabi Education Council (ADEC) in 2013, JICE established the Education Development Office Abu Dhabi-Japan in the UAE. This office has since matured into the JICE Abu Dhabi Office, and it has been committed to numerous activities aimed at contributing to the growth of the people and the nation of the UAE.

JICE will constantly move forward by planning, proposing, and creating projects based upon the flexible mindset to respond to the social issues in changing society across the world.

