Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi company and the official distributor for the MG brand in Saudi Arabia, has opened the largest integrated center for MG cars in the Eastern Region. During the inauguration, the company launched the all-new MG Whale in a grand ceremony held in the city of Khobar.

As a part of the company’s wider investment in its facilities to offer excellent services to its customers, the new center incorporates a sales showroom with a modern layout, a customer reception hall, and a waiting lounge designed to ensure maximum satisfaction and peace of mind for MG customers while receiving great hospitality during their visits to the center.

The new 7,466-square-meter center in the Eastern Region is the largest MG Branch in the Middle East, with integrated services and the capacity to display 15 vehicles. The opening of this new facility, which is one of the most easily accessible locations, is part of the company’s ongoing expansion strategy, offering fully equipped and reachable centers to its customers.

Situated in the most strategic location in the city of Khobar and having a built-in area of 5,800 square meters, MG’s integrated service center is compatible with the global identity of the British-born MG brand. The center is equipped with the latest and most up-to-date facilities to provide a wide range of services and spare parts. It consists of 30 service lines equipped with up-to-date tools, inspection and repair machines, and a highly skilled maintenance team trained by MG to ensure providing supreme quality services to MG clients, including quick services and other car services covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. The center also incorporates an integrated warehouse with an area of 1,150 square meters to secure MG genuine branded spare parts quickly, a sales showroom with a modern design, as well as a spacious car receiving zone. This comes as part of the company’s wider investment in its facilities to ensure delivering excellent services to its customers all the time.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group’s Executive Vice President Anees Jamjoom commented: "We are mainly focusing on the services offered to our valued customers, and we aim to meet the service needs of our clients efficiently and quickly. This facility delivers overall maintenance services equipped with the latest technologies and managed by a highly skilled team.

In the presence of senior executives of Jiad Modern Motors lead by the Managing Director of the company Eng. Ihab Elfeky, distinguished businessmen, local media representatives, and social media influencers, Eng. Ihab Elfeky emphasized the importance of this center to the MG brand, stating, “Our aim is to always be close to our valued customers and to offer all services in a swift and time efficient manner. The establishment of this center in the eastern region demonstrates our commitment to meeting the growing demands of our customers. By expanding our services, we aim to enhance customer satisfaction by ensuring accessibility and support for local customers. The new center offers integrated maintenance services by a highly skilled technical team fully equipped with the latest technology.

Eng. Elfeky added, “The all-new MG Whale, which we are delighted to launch in the Saudi market today, demonstrates the vision of Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi company, for introducing the most attractive sporty car that combines maximum standards of advanced technology and high performance among its peers. It also demonstrates the values we are always committed to in everything we do at Jiad Modern Motors.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

About Jiad Modern Motors:

Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, is one of the most important leading automotive companies that has succeeded in offering its latest models to customers in the Saudi market. Thanks to its track record of success based on credibility and a high reputation in the automotive sector, as well as leadership in providing after-sales services and high-quality spare parts, it will continue to strengthen its reputation as one of the most important Saudi car companies. It has received the attention of the most famous international car brands wishing to strengthen their presence in the Saudi market through partnership and alliance with the company.

For more information, you can contact us:

Lara Sous Noha Almudarres

SAIC Motor Jiad Modern Motors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: lara.sous@smil.com Email: noha.almudarres@jiadmotors.com