Dubai, UAE: Jewelry LAB, an emerging Ukrainian jewellery brand that has evolved to shift focus to laboratory-grown diamonds will be showcasing conflict-free jewellery and environment friendly man-crafted gemstones during the Women's Exhibition 2022 at the Al Mahara Ballroom of Dubai Ladies Club from 10am to 11pm on the 5th and 6th of December 2022.

According to Anna Piskunova, Founder & Designer of Jewelry Lab, the brand takes an unconventional stance on luxury of the new generation with effortless pieces and organic design. Jewelry LAB’s laboratory-grown diamonds offer the ultimate way to capture your vision of life in a beautiful gemstone, sustainably and with respect for nature.

Anna's jewellery offers the ultimate way to capture the vision of life in a beautiful gemstone, sustainably and with respect for nature. The jewels are precisely identical to the mined ones and match in terms of chemical, optical and color properties.

Laboratory cultivation technique has become more than a method. It unites aesthetics and ethical production and forms a whole new community of those who value luxury and mindfulness in harmony. HPHT technology is used to grow diamonds - it reproduces the natural geological conditions that occur at a depth of 140-160 km in the Earth's mantle. This is a powerful combination of extreme pressure (35-50 kilobars) and very high temperatures (1100-1300 degrees Celsius).

The Emerald Lace collection is dedicated to a powerful, timeless and infinitely beautiful tandem. Meditative emeralds and luxurious diamonds are complemented by rounded gold frames, mimicking weightless airy lace on the body.

Jewelry Lab man-made emeralds are cultivated from corundum residues, a natural raw material, collected in mines. The crystals are grown by the innovative technology in the laboratory and thus obtaining emeralds of highest transparency which are precisely identical to the mined ones by all chemical, optical and color properties.

Thoraya Al Awadhi, Founder of Thoraya Alawadi Group added, "We are delighted to have Jewelry Lab exhibiting in Dubai as an environment friendly brand. We look forward to welcoming guests to embrace cruelty free products that are ethically sourced using innovation and sustainable methods and we are confident Jewelry LAB will appeal to the exhibition visitors."

Visitors can check out Jewelry Lab at the Ballroom of Dubai Ladies Club during the two-day exhibition on the 5th and 6th of December 2022.

