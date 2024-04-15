2024 Jeep® Wrangler 392 - the quickest and most powerful Wrangler yet – goes out on top with limited-production 392 Final Edition

392 Final Edition adds more capability with standard 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch, half-inch suspension lift that delivers 11.6 inches ground clearance and 34.5 inches of water fording, heavy duty rock sliders, 83-piece tool kit, and triple hoop grille guard

For a unique appearance, 392 Final Edition features exclusive hood and fender vent decals, Black Nappa leather-trimmed seats with Mayan Gold accents, and specially monogrammed shifter medallion and swing gate plaque

Unveiled in November 2020, Wrangler Rubicon 392 delivers the best of both worlds: Class-exclusive 6.4L HEMI V8 delivering 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque for 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter mile in 13.0 seconds Trail Rated capability in any condition with Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case and intuitive full-time four-wheel-drive, heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles with Tru-Lok electronic locking differentials and electronic front sway-bar disconnect

Upgraded frame rails, factory 2-inch lift, unique suspension geometry, heavy-duty brakes and high-performance shocks enable improved off-road performance, handling and durability

For 2024, the Xtreme 35 Tire Package is standard on all Wrangler 392 models, featuring beadlock-capable wheels and 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires

6.4-liter V-8’s abundant torque and engine braking, combined with a 48:1 crawl ratio and unique torque converter locking strategy, enable Wrangler Rubicon 392 to confidently crawl up and down steep grades at engine idle speeds

Aggressive, functional exterior appointments include active dual-mode exhaust sound and unique quad tailpipes

Tri-level Hydro-Guide™ air intake system can channel up to 15 gallons of water a minute away from engine

Production of 2024 Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition is limited to 3,700 units globally

Dubai United Arab Emirates: The Jeep® Wrangler 392 - the quickest and most powerful Wrangler yet - is roaring off into the sunset with a special, limited-production Final Edition.

Powered by a 6.4-litre V-8, rated at 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 has ruled atop the Wrangler lineup thanks to its unique set of skills – it can rocket from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and cover the quarter mile in 13.0 seconds, while also offering a 48:1 crawl ratio – all with a factory-backed warranty.

“Jeep Wrangler 392 remains atop the mountain in terms of all-out performance, power and unmatched capability. These are game-changing strengths that our most impassioned Jeep enthusiasts asked us for, and that the competition was unable to match," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand – North America. “To celebrate the existence of this powerhouse, we’re sending the raucous, 392-powered Wrangler off in style with this special Final Edition, limited to just 3,700 units globally.”

Jeep Wrangler 392 Rubicon Final Edition

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler 392 Rubicon Final Edition is immediately recognized by its unique Final Edition hood and front fender vent decals and, via the standard Xtreme 35 Package, bronze 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped in 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires

Off road, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 delivers the legendary capability Jeep is renowned for.

Additional standard exterior and interior equipment on Wrangler 392 Rubicon Final Edition include:

Exterior:

Factory-Installed 8,000-Pound-Capacity Warn Winch

Mopar Triple Loop Grille Guard

MOPAR Heavy-Duty Rock Sliders

Half-Inch Suspension Lift Delivering: 34.5 inches water fording (+ 0.5 inch) 11.6 inches ground clearance (+ 0.5 inch) Integrated Air Compressor

6.4L V8 SRT Engine

Body Color Hard Top

New Exclusive Exterior Pain Color – Fathom Blue ( Optional )

) New Hood & Fender Vent Decal Package

½” Suspension Lift

Interior:

New Shifter Medallion and Swing Gate Plaque

New Black Nappa Leather-Trimmed Seats

MOPAR Fold-out Swing Gate Table

All-Weather Slush Mats

Jeep Branded Tool Kit

On-Board Air Compressor

In the Middle East region, the 2024 Wrangler 392 Rubicon Final Edition are slated for production, with production set to commence in May 2024. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition is expected to arrive in the Middle East in the second half of 2024.

For the 2024 model year, all Jeep Wrangler models receive enhancements including a new iconic seven-slot grille, standard side curtain airbags, a 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio and more.

Black Nappa leather, 12-way power performance seats, new Mayan gold stitching and Tupelo highlights throughout the cabin are unique to the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 392 Rubicon Final Edition. A special shifter medallion and swing gate plaque denote the 392 Final Edition’s unique, high-powered place in Wrangler’s 80-plus year history. A Mopar Fold-out Swing Gate Table and Mopar Jeep 83-piece toolkit are standard, with a Mopar on-board air compressor optional for trailside tire pressure management.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

The most capable, quickest, most powerful Wrangler, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, is powered by a 6.4-litre V-8, rated at 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Mated to the crisp-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case, the V-8 rockets the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter mile in 13.0 seconds.

For 2024, new standard equipment on Wrangler 392 includes:

Xtreme 35 Tire Package

Acoustic Front Glass, Thicker Carpet and Additional Sound Deadening Foam

Heated Seats and Steering Wheel

Integrated Front Off-Road Camera

12-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats

About Jeep Wave

Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with exciting benefits and perks, including worry-free maintenance at no additional cost. Jeep Wave was created to bring our owners steadfast care and dedicated 24/7 support. All Jeep brand vehicles and trims, including all trims of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, are automatically enrolled upon purchase.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand’s vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

