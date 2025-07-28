Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Jeel, the digital Innovation arm of Riyadh Bank, and zypl.ai, a pioneer in synthetic data generation and AI-powered risk analytics, today announced the signing of a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement establishes a collaborative framework to leverage next-generation data, artificial intelligence, and payment technologies that will accelerate deep integration of the digital ecosystem in the or Fintech’s Kingdom’s most advanced, customer-centric digital financial platform.

Turning Data Into Competitive Advantage

Central to the collaboration is zypl’s proprietary zGAN technology—an “outlier-aware” synthetic-data generator that creates privacy-preserving datasets able to stress-test financial models under extreme market conditions. When combined with zypl’s suite of AI risk-scoring engines, zGAN will enable Jeel to:

Elevate credit-decision accuracy across lending and product-personalisation workflows

Accelerate model development while fully safeguarding sensitive customer information

Unlock deeper behavioural insights for more intuitive, personalised customer experiences

George Harrak, CEO of Jeel commented:

We are dedicated to forging strategic partnerships that enhance the innovation ecosystem by integrating cutting-edge technologies from global leaders into Saudi Arabia’s market, aligning with Vision 2030 financial objectives. Collaborations like this with zypl.ai provide access to advanced zGAN synthetic data and risk models, enhancing fraud prevention, accelerating credit scoring, and ensuring compliance. Working alongside zypl.ai will facilitate real-world sandbox implementations, increasing visibility within the Kingdom and shaping AI risk and compliance practices. Through this collaboration, Jeel strengthens its ambition to become the Kingdom’s most advanced, AI-ready digital banking platform, while offering fintech’s access to a secure, high-speed innovation environment aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 financial sector development program.

Reinforcing Payment Infrastructure With Real-Time Intelligence

Beyond analytics, Jeel and zypl will launch a joint programme to embed real-time fraud-detection and credit-decisioning models directly into Jeel’s payment rails and digital channels. Key objectives include:

Reducing false-positive rates and operational overhead in fraud management

Driving faster authorisation times and materially lowering transaction costs

Extending accurate, instant credit decisions to underserved customer segments

“Our mission is to make advanced AI and synthetic data practical tools for inclusive growth,” said Azizjon Azimi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of zypl.ai. “Jeel’s commitment to seamless digital banking aligns perfectly with zypl.ai’s vision of resilient, ethics-first AI. Together, we will equip Jeel with the intelligence needed to protect customers and power new products that match the Kingdom’s digital-economy ambitions.”

About Jeel

As the digital innovation arm of Riyad Bank, Jeel is dedicated to pioneering technological advancements and delivering cutting-edge solutions that shape the future of technology. With a focus on enhancing the digital experience for its customers, Jeel is at the forefront of innovation in the financial industry. Jeel Sandbox can empower FinTech’s by simplifying access to banking services, enabling faster go-to-market strategies and secure integration with financial infrastructure

For more information, please visit www.jeel.net

About zypl.ai

zypl.ai is an AI software company specialising in outlier-aware synthetic data generation (zGAN) and end-to-end machine-learning solutions for credit scoring, fraud detection, and transaction monitoring. Headquartered in Dubai with deployments in more than thirty financial institutions worldwide, zypl.ai enables partners to boost model resilience, protect privacy, and accelerate responsible innovation.