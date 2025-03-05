Muscat, Oman: Jebel Sifah by Orascom Development and Omran, has unveiled an exclusive Ramadan offer, providing an exceptional opportunity to own a bespoke home, with breathtaking sea and golf views, through flexible payment options, making sanctuary living more accessible with attractive investment opportunities.

Jebel Sifah (less than an hour drive from Muscat) is a haven nestled between 6 kms of Oman’s picturesque coastline and the majestic Al Hajar Mountains. It includes a Harradine designed waterfront golf course, a modern 117 berth Marina, and a boutique hotel, with a unique selection of restaurants, and an incredible choice of freehold residential properties facing the spectacular landscape of mountains meeting the sea. It offers a lifestyle that is fully connected with nature and an indulgence with peace and tranquillity.

As part of a special Ramadan promotion, prospective homeowners can now make their dream home a reality, with an incredible 1% monthly installment plan at Raya Villas and Solaris Apartments promising an 8% ROI, both located in the magnificent Jebel Sifah development.

Raya Villas, an exclusive collection of golf-facing farmhouses, offers a rare opportunity to experience the perfect blend of tranquil natural surroundings and luxurious design. While Solaris Apartments offer a lifestyle-focused experience, featuring a wellness spa, running tracks, beach access, horse stables and a range of community amenities.

This exclusive time-bound offer presents a unique chance for buyers to invest in their ideal property with flexible payment terms with 100% foreign ownership and zero tax. Additionally, buyers can entrust Wateera, the property management and rental division, to manage all aspects of property administration and leasing.

Interested buyers are invited to schedule a visit and take full advantage of this exceptional offer to secure their dream home today.

For more information or to book a visit, please contact sales@muriya.om or visit www.jebelsifah.com

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Karma Al-Taher

karma.altaher@orascomdh.com