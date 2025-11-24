DUBAI, UAE: DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port handled a record 630,000 tonnes of breakbulk cargo in October 2025, the highest monthly total in nearly two decades.

While the past decade saw strong growth in containerised, bulk and RoRo cargo, this new record reflects the renewed scale of industrial and construction activity across the region. Recent increases in imports of iron and steel for major UAE projects, such as the Dubai Metro Blue Line and the DWC airport expansion, along with rising sugar exports, have been key drivers.

Building on a strong 2024 performance, when breakbulk volumes rose 23% year-on-year to 5.36 million metric tonnes, this new record reflects continued momentum across the UAE’s industrial base and its growing role in global trade.

Shahab Al Jassmi, Chief Commercial Officer, Ports & Terminals at DP World GCC, said: “This milestone reflects the confidence businesses place in Jebel Ali as the region’s most reliable gateway for cargo. The steady rise in volumes demonstrates how we are helping customers meet growing infrastructure demand while keeping supply chains efficient and resilient. As the UAE continues to invest in infrastructure, manufacturing and logistics, we remain committed to expanding our capacity, technology and sustainability initiatives to support long-term growth.”

Breakbulk cargo, including heavy materials and oversized items used for large-scale construction and industrial projects, remains a vital part of Jebel Ali’s operations. Supported by Jafza’s integrated ecosystem and its global end-to-end logistics capabilities, DP World ensures the seamless movement of complex cargo across regional and global supply chains.

The new milestone comes as Jebel Ali continues its transformation into one of the world’s most advanced multipurpose ports. Over the past decade, Jebel Ali has consistently achieved record performance across multiple cargo categories, including containers, RoRo and bulk cargo. The latest breakbulk record reflects a broader trend of multi-cargo growth, demonstrating the port’s agility in responding to shifting global supply chains.

Record Volumes at Jebel Ali Port

Containers 1.41 million TEUs Dec 2024 Highest in DP World history RoRo 103,226 units April 2025 Highest in DP World history Bulk 583,368 tonnes August 2025 Highest in nearly a decade Breakbulk 630,000 tonnes October 2025 Highest in nearly two decades

Jebel Ali Port continues to play a central role in the UAE’s economic transformation, supporting the expansion of construction, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, which are key pillars of Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and the national Operation 300Bn strategy.

