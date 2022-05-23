Jeddah: In an ambitious new move aimed at creating a vibrant global destination in the heart of Jeddah through innovative, sustainable construction methods and technologies, the Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC), a wholly-owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has signed a development contract with Modern Building Leaders Ltd. (MBL).

The contract, signed by Eng. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Sulaim, CEO of JCDC, and Mr Mohammed Saleh Bin Laden, Chairman, MBL, marks the beginning of the project’s first phase, which will commence in the heart of Jeddah, between Al-Salam Royal Palace and water desalination plant.

Under the terms of the contract, MBL will carry out the project’s infrastructure and marine works, including the demolition of nearly 400 buildings within the city’s existing infrastructure. This first phase will also see redirection of water, electric, and waste management infrastructure services, which all run across 6.5 km. Dredging works, marine drilling, and sustainable backfilling using the same drilled materials (which are estimated to amount to 4 million cubic meters) will also be handled by MBL. This will be followed by a period of soil testing and construction site preparation, all utilizing the latest geotechnical engineering methods, across a 1.5 square-meter area. Furthermore, sea berths and yacht marinas spanning 2.5 km will be built, along with floating berths within the marina itself. 1.5 km of waterfront berths will also be constructed, while the city’s public and private beaches will be outfitted with modern new facilities.

The project is characterized by its emphasis on maintaining and enhancing the city’s coastal and marine sites, including a 9.5-kilometer shoreline, 2.1 kilometers of sandy beaches, and a world-class marina to accommodate local and international yachts. The project is in line with the directives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to build a thriving economy and a vibrant society and enrich the quality of life for its residents and visitors.

It is worth noting that the project lands are entirely owned by PIF, and there are no ownership disputes or confiscation issues.

The project’s development plan consists of three main phases. Its modern design, which incorporates elements of Jeddah's traditional architecture, adheres to all international construction standards.

Throughout the project, four major landmarks will be constructed in the heart of Jeddah: a museum, opera house, stadium, and an oceanarium, which includes a coral farm. 10 other recreational and touristic areas will also be built within this same area.

Aside from the project's recreational areas and iconic landmarks, JCDC plans to construct 17,000 housing units for citizens coupled with tourist resorts and hotels that include over 3,000 rooms. The project also seeks to provide smart solutions for expatriates and visitors to the heart of Jeddah through the utilization of AI and various e-services.

The project also includes a marina and some of the world's most famous resorts and cafes, in addition to shopping malls and business sector solutions.

-Ends-