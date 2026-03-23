Kuwait - Jazeera Airways today announced the relaunch of two weekly flights to Lahore from 29 March, marking its first route back to Pakistan and restoring a vital air link between Kuwait and one of its very important travel markets.

The start of flights to Lahore signals a significant step in rebuilding connectivity between Kuwait and Pakistan, home to a large expatriate community with deep-rooted personal, cultural, and economic ties to the region. The route is expected to serve strong demand from passengers travelling to reunite with families, return to work, and maintain essential cross-border connections.

H.E. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait, said: "I commend Jazeera Airways for their agility and determination in restoring connectivity under challenging conditions. Their swift and innovative response reinforces Jazeera Airways' position as a dependable regional carrier. The resumption of flights to Pakistan is timely and will directly benefit our community by restoring a vital travel lifeline."

This milestone comes as Jazeera Airways continues to lead efforts in maintaining connectivity from Kuwait during an exceptional period for regional aviation, with operations currently being facilitated via Qaisumah Airport (AQI) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“The relaunch of Lahore marks an important milestone as we reconnect Kuwait to Pakistan, one of our key markets with longstanding ties to the country. At a time when connectivity carries greater meaning, restoring this route enables thousands of passengers to reunite with their families or return back to Kuwait. As the first airline to operate from Kuwait, we remain focused on ensuring safe, reliable, and continuous connectivity. Lahore is the first step in rebuilding our Pakistan network, and we look forward to expanding further in the near future.”

Passengers travelling on this route will be transported by bus from Kuwait to Qaisumah before boarding onward flights to Lahore, ensuring continuity of travel.

With an expanding network that now spans over 20 destinations, Jazeera Airways remains committed to reconnecting people and enabling essential travel in challenging times.

Flights are now open for booking on the Jazeera Airways website: jazeeraairways.com⁠ and the Jazeera App.