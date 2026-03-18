Kuwait, Jazeera Airways has strengthened connectivity between Kuwait and Egypt, with flights operating to four Egyptian cities — Alexandria, Cairo, Assiut, and Luxor — supporting essential travel during the current regional situation and local airport closures.

The airline currently operates 31 flights per week between Kuwait and Egypt, offering more than 4,000 seats weekly. These services are helping reunite families and loved ones, support business and employment travel, and facilitate emergency movement at a time when travel options remain limited.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

"Maintaining connectivity during challenging circumstances is a responsibility we take very seriously which is demonstrated by the fact that Jazeera Airways is the only airline operating from Kuwait currently. Egypt remains one of the most important travel corridors for Kuwait, with strong passenger demand. Through alternative connectivity arrangements, we have enabled people to reunite with their families while also supporting their return to work and livelihoods. Our teams continue to work around the clock with authorities and partners across Kuwait, KSA, and Egypt to ensure safe, coordinated, and reliable operations."

Following the temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport, Jazeera Airways has implemented this alternative solution to maintain passenger mobility. Through coordinated operations involving overland transport between Kuwait and Qaisumah Airport (AQI) in Hafar Al Batin, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, passengers can travel safely to outbound flights to Egypt and return to Kuwait via the same route.

These operations have been made possible through close coordination with authorities and operational partners in Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enabling Jazeera Airways to maintain vital air connectivity while upholding the highest standards of safety and operational reliability.

Jazeera Airways is cooperating flights to an expanding network of destinations, including Al Ain, Amman, Istanbul, and Colombo, with additional routes and frequencies being introduced progressively in line with demand.

Passengers are encouraged to book their journeys through the Jazeera Airways website, jazeeraairways.com, or via the Jazeera App.