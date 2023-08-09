Riyadh, KSA: Jawwy TV is captivating audiences with its August lineup, unlocking enjoyable viewing experiences through a wave of TV series and heartwarming family features. Curating an array of top-quality content, Jawwy TV delights viewers across the MENA region with a world-class OTT experience, offering new uploads of hilarious comedies, enchanting tales, and gripping suspense that will ignite the spirit of adventure.

Laughter-filled Entertainment

Shalaby, a heartwarming family comedy, takes viewers on a journey of friendship and the power of dreams. The talented Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz stars as Saber, who dreams of quitting his mundane 9-5 job and becoming a marionette show creator when his life takes an unexpected turn and brings him face to face with Karma, a nine-year-old girl who tragically lost her voice due to recent trauma. Determined to help her speak again, Saber aims to give her a once-in-a-lifetime show of a lifetime.

Batn w Dahir explores the concept of twins from a fresh and funny perspective while highlighting essential social and humanitarian issues.

Get lost in The Turkish Trap Series

Following the tale of three brothers seeking revenge for their stolen childhood, viewers will be drawn into a world where distinguishing between good and evil, reality and illusion, becomes a daunting challenge.

Time for Family Fun!

With Toy Guardians, Mini Tiger and Toothless, two plushies owned by a little girl named Laura, enter into a video game and embark on a perilous adventure to save Laura from the pitfalls of the cyber world.

Packed with colorful animation, Two Tails follows the adventures of two furry friends, a feisty cat and a daring fox, on a quest filled with laughter and friendship as they discover the true meaning of courage and loyalty.

My Giraffe is a must-watch movie filled with heartwarming moments, combining action, family bonds, and hilarious comedy, following the adventure of a young girl named Elsa and a talking baby giraffe.

The Adventure of A.R.I.: My Robot Friend is a family-friendly sci-fi movie about a boy, Noah, who befriends a discarded robot, A.R.I. They embark on an adventure to save ARI from a pursuing corporation. Amidst the excitement, a deep bond forms, highlighting themes of friendship, courage, and empathy towards artificial intelligence.

More Exclusive Series from Starzplay

Outlander fans will travel through time with Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser in an epic tale of love, adventure, and sacrifice that will keep audiences hooked as they delve deeper into the rich tapestry of the historical past in the show’s seventh season.

The power-packed financial drama Billions returns, promising intense rivalry, high-stakes games, and complex characters. The audience will join in the battle of wits between the formidable Chuck Rhoades and the enigmatic Bobby Axelrod as they navigate the cutthroat world of high finance.

A Master Aggregator of Curated Content!

The Jawwy TV platform provides viewers with a next-level, seamless user experience and hours of entertainment. With its innovative Master Aggregator content strategy, Jawwy TV offers multi-device compatibility, ensuring that viewers can explore and discover their favorites anytime from any place.

