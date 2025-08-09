Hayah Walk: A new mixed-use mall developed by Jawad Developments in the heart of West Cairo

Jawad Developments is preparing to launch the second phase of its Hayah Residence project, following the remarkable success of selling out phase one, which included the introduction of Hayah Walk mall—one of the company’s most prominent mixed-use developments, strategically located in 6th of October city.

The Hayah Walk project lies in the heart of West Cairo, near key roads and highways such as the Central Axis and the Ring Road, and in close proximity to major commercial and educational landmarks like MSA University, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Arabia.

Dr. Adel Abdel Jawad, Chairman of Jawad Developments, stated that Hayah Residence is one of the company’s flagship projects in 6th of October City. It reflects the company’s commitment to developing integrated residential communities built to global standards, combining luxury with practicality.

He said that the compound features a collection of high-end residential units in addition to premium serviced apartments.

Dr. Abdel Jawad added that the project is designed to be a fully integrated community that meets all residents' needs, featuring residential areas, a commercial mall hosting top international brands, modern administrative units, and a comprehensive medical complex equipped with the latest clinics and healthcare facilities to provide advanced medical services for both residents and visitors.

He noted that Hayah Residence stands as a benchmark for real estate developments that strive to create a fully integrated living environment—seamlessly blending luxury with essential services—aligning with the company’s vision to provide genuine added value to Egypt’s property market.

The company’s chairman pointed out that the Hayah Residence project involves a total investment of around EGP 5bn. Spanning over 42,000 sqm, the compound is one of the company’s flagship integrated residential developments, crafted to deliver a comprehensive living and investment experience that seamlessly combines luxury with functionality.

For his part, Mahmoud Dawoud, Head of Sales at Jawad Developments, stated that Hayah Walk mall offers fully finished commercial units, clinics, and administrative spaces, with prices for administrative units starting at EGP 96,000 per square meter. Flexible payment plans are available for up to 9 years—offered for the first time—to meet the needs of a wide range of investors and entrepreneurs.

He explained that the project will be launched in two phases, with the first phase featuring a limited number of units, offering clients an exceptional investment opportunity in a promising location.

Dawoud noted that Hayah Walk mall includes a diverse mix of commercial, administrative, and medical units, strategically distributed over three floors: commercial units on the ground floor, medical clinics on the first floor, and administrative offices on the second floor—totaling approximately 150 units.

He disclosed that all administrative and medical units will be delivered fully finished and equipped with air conditioning systems, in accordance with the highest global standards in design and execution—ensuring a comprehensive experience that combines quality and excellence within a professional, modern environment.

Jawad Developments is also currently working on its flagship project, Val Plaza, a landmark mixed-use development featuring 250 diverse units, including commercial, administrative, and medical spaces. Core construction has been completed, with unit handovers scheduled to begin in 2026, in line with the company’s planned timeline.

Val Plaza’s total investment stands at approximately EGP 1.3bn, with total sales reaching EGP 2bn—reflecting strong client confidence in the company's projects and the market's demand for high-quality developments.

The company affirmed that the launch of Hayah Walk marks the beginning of a new phase of expansion and growth, as part of its ambitious strategy to strengthen its presence in Egypt’s real estate market and deliver integrated real estate solutions that meet client expectations and align with the state’s vision for modern infrastructure and urban communities.