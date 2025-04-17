Bahrain:- Jashanmal Group, a leading legacy brand in premium retail since 1919, is proud to announce the opening of United Colors of Benetton’s new store inside City Centre Bahrain mall. This is an exclusive family store, offering a range of woman, man and kids’ collection.

The Benetton Group is one of the world's most well-known fashion companies, operating in the world's most important markets with a network of more than 5000 stores; A responsible group that plans for the future and lives in the present, paying attention to the environment, human dignity and a society in transformation.

Benetton's history is built on innovation, seen in bright colors, the retail store revolution, unique sales networks, and universal communications that have always been social talking points and sparking cultural debates, and now the firm has taken on the challenge. globalization with a competent, flexible organization that realizes continuous investments and change step by step.

Commenting on this launch, Shuja Jashanmal, Group CEO of Jashanmal Group, said, “We are pleased to introduce a global brand like United Colours of Beneton to our Bahrain audience. The opening of United Colors of Benetton’s new store at City Centre Bahrain mall marks an exciting milestone for Jashanmal Group as we continue expanding our premium retail portfolio in Bahrain. This store embodies Benetton’s vibrant spirit, offering a dynamic shopping experience that celebrates color, innovation, and inclusivity. As a legacy brand committed to bringing global fashion to the region, we are confident that this new store will resonate with our customers and further strengthen our partnership with Benetton."

The group has a consolidated identity of colour, authentic fashion, quality at democratic prices and a passion for work: these values are reflected in the strong, dynamic personality of the United Colors of Benetton brand.

The development of the United Colors of Benetton sales network, which has an important location in historical city centers and shopping centers, is supported by a significant investment program around the world.

United Colors of Benetton’s new store’s concept is ‘we are colors’; Color is applied to several elements of the store: the ceiling, the cash desk area and the fitting room. It differs with its lightening; open windows and façade with high visibility inside the store. It focuses on welcome area, use of color, strong light system.

Stores leverage highly modular environments to create spaces where collections, colors and designs are always in the limelight and presented in an increasingly attractive, dynamic and interactive retail context.

About Jashanmal Group:

Jashanmal was founded in 1919 by Rao Sahib Jashanmal in Basra, Iraq. Today Jashanmal is headquartered in Dubai with offices in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and India. Jashanmal Group has a presence across the region with its department stores. The company also have a robust franchise business with long time association with brands such as Clarks, Kipling, Bally, Brooks Brothers, MAX&Co., Reiss, Paul&Shark, Replay, Porsche Design, Schiesser and BOSS (Bodywear). The Group also has a distribution business with brands such as Delsey, Porsche Design, Victorinox, Echolac, Wenger, Piquadro, Jeep, Peuguot, Eastpak, Airwheel, Be Relax, Elizabeth Arden, Kenwood, Delonghi, Hoover, Babyliss, Russell Hobbs and Electrolux. The Group also have a vast distribution operation of over 1,000 points of sale with products ranging from luggage to home appliances, corporate gifts, perfumes and cosmetics to consumer electronics and print media. Other than these, Jashanmal Group is also into the business of courier services with OCS and FMCG products with Jade Distribution.

