Abu Dhabi: Representatives from leading Japanese universities visited the United Arab Emirates in efforts to enrol some of the UAE’s brightest high school and university graduate students to continue their education in Japan. The Japan pavilion at NAJAH Abu Dhabi held from 29-31 October, 2023 attracted about 4,000 visitors, and the participated institutions were satisfied with the event success.

Seven universities participated in person at the event:

The University of Tokyo

Nagoya University

Kyushu University

Sophia University

Nagoya University of Commerce and Business

Kyoto University of Advanced Science

Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University

The promotional drive was spearheaded by JICE (Japan International Cooperation Center), which has the goal of encouraging Emirati students to develop their academic acumen in Japan, and JICE hosted the Japan pavilion at NAJAH Abu Dhabi. Prospective students and their families were able to meet with representatives from prestigious Japanese educational institutions in person that connected the students directly to the representatives in Japan.

Mr. Abdulsamad Mohamed Bawazeer, a graduate in Chemical Engineering from Tokai University in Japan, joined the Japan Pavilion to impart his insights and experiences to prospective students and their families, drawing from his own journey in Japan. Bawazeer expressed:

“I am honored to be a part of the Japan Pavilion at NAJAH 2023. It presents an incredible opportunity for me to serve as an ambassador to the next generation, recalling the time when I was once in their shoes, seeking the best path for my education among the multitude of outstanding universities worldwide. My fascination with Japan began during my high school years at The Institute of Applied Technology in the UAE, where I had the chance to study Japanese Language. As part of these courses, I was fortunate to embark on two eye-opening trips to Japan, one to Tokyo and the other to Kyoto. These experiences, coupled with my exposure to the Japanese language and culture, deeply influenced me. After careful consideration, I consulted my parents, both of whom wholeheartedly supported my decision to study in Japan.'"

Ms. Khaoula Bensaida, Research Fellow of Global Strategies Office, Kyushu University said: “It was great to meet students and their families to hear their expectations and concerns in person. Learning Japanese language can be tough; however, I am pleasantly surprised that many students are willing to take the challenge to acquire the proficiency in 1-2 years before entering the undergraduate program.”

“Kyushu University offers several undergraduate engineering degree programs in English. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that there were many students who were eager to learn Japanese. We offer Japanese lessons for those students who wish to learn the language.”

Says Mr. Tokuya Kanamori General Manager, JICE Abu Dhabi Office: “Japan’s participation at NAJAH Abu Dhabi was a great success with about 4,000 visitors to our pavilion. Honored to be led by His Excellency Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to UAE, I would like to convey my gratitude to His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence to visit the Japan pavilion to support our effort to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the UAE and Japan in the education field. The majority of the visitors to the Japan pavilion were considering Japan as to further their education, and I am happy that we were able to introduce some of the best universities from Japan at NAJAH Abu Dhabi 2023.”

For more information about the Japan International Cooperation Center and further study in Japan please contact the JICE Abu Dhabi office, visit: www.jice.org/en, follow us on Instagram @jice_koho or call: 02 406 9704.

About the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE)

Ever since its establishment in 1977, Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) has supported the growth of human resources in partner countries. The purpose of its organization is to contribute to the development of the international community through investing in various activities which strengthen mutually beneficial relations between Japan and other countries. Following the JICE’s motto of ‘Share knowledge and experience. For our world. For the future.’ JICE will work together toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). JICE will constantly move forward by planning, proposing, and creating projects based upon the flexible mindset to respond to the social issues in changing society across the world.

