DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Reinforcing its commitment to the MEA region and the GCC, Janus Henderson has announced the appointment of a new Executive Director and the opening of a new office at ADGM in Abu Dhabi, as the leading global active asset manager continues to enhance the level of service and support for its regional partners.

Today’s announcement underscores Janus Henderson’s focus on continued regional expansion as the firm already serves some of the most sophisticated sovereign wealth funds in the region and last year acquired NBK Capital Partners, the private investments team from NBK Wealth.

New appointment

Saudi national Baraa Amir has been appointed Executive Director at Janus Henderson for the MEA region and will be based in the Dubai International Financial Centre. Amir brings more than a decade of experience gained working at Sanabil Investments, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and subsidiary of the PIF based out of Riyadh, and Methak Investment Holding, a prominent Saudi family office based out of Jeddah. Amir’s experience is cultivated around portfolio construction, strategic asset allocation, and investment due diligence and he has been appointed to focus on expanding the firm’s presence in the region, particularly in the GCC. This includes building strategic partnerships with sophisticated sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and prominent family offices, while spearheading the development of tailored investment solutions in the region.

Amir is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds a Master of Science in Finance from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas, US. His past roles include Head of the International Portfolio at Methak Investment Holding, and prior to that he was a senior investment analyst at Sanabil Investments contributing to the management of multi-asset portfolios and overseeing global investment opportunities.

Meshal AlFaras, Head of Middle East, Africa & Central Asia at Janus Henderson, said of the appointment: “At Janus Henderson we see numerous opportunities for growth in the region, building on our global network, 90-year history and the outstanding local insight of our experts, and this new appointment will add significantly to the strength of our team. Baraa’s deep knowledge of the regional investment landscape combined with Janus Henderson’s robust capabilities will prove invaluable to our partners”.

Baraa Amir commented: “Janus Henderson already has a trusted reputation among regional investors, and I look forward to expanding on existing, well-established partnerships and pursuing new ones, while also utilising my knowledge to refine and expand our services.”

This marks the second major executive appointment announced by Janus Henderson in recent years. In December 2023, Janus Henderson announced it had bolstered its business in the Middle East with the appointment of Marwan AlSaleh as Senior Advisor to the firm.

Abu Dhabi office launched

Janus Henderson has also announced the official opening of its new office in the UAE Capital, as strong GDP growth and investor confidence continue to enhance ADGM’s growing global significance.

Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Private Investments, the former NBK Capital Partners team, is based in the Abu Dhabi office from where it will manage four private credit and private equity strategies investing in emerging markets, mainly in the GCC and the wider MENA markets. This is Janus Henderson’s second office in the region after opening its first office in Dubai in 2012.

Yaser Moustafa, Head of Emerging Market Private Investments, said: “Our move to Abu Dhabi Global Market underlines our long-term commitment to the rapidly growing private capital space in the MENA region”.

Ali Dibadj, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Henderson Investors, said: “Coming into 2025, Janus Henderson is bullish about the opportunities in this region. We are continuing to invest in the professional resources required to provide our clients with the highest level of differentiated expertise and service. We saw dynamic growth in 2024, in terms of the number of clients, number of funds on offer, as well as the number of assets under management, and believe we are well-placed to extend our offerings in high-demand areas such as active asset management, private credit and Islamic investment solutions”.

Press Enquiries

Wallis

Email: janushenderson@wallispr.com

Anisha Pamnani

Elizabeth Elphick

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service.

As of September 30, 2024, Janus Henderson had approximately US$382 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the NYSE.

Source: Janus Henderson Group plc



This press release does not qualify as investment recommendation and is solely for the use of members of the media and should not be relied upon by personal investors, financial advisers or institutional investors. We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes. All opinions and estimates in this information are subject to change without notice