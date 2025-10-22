Partnership to introduce Farizon electric vehicles into Careem’s delivery network, supporting over 20,000 merchants and advancing the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and Net Zero 2050 goals

Dubai, UAE: Jameel Motors, a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions and the exclusive distributor of Farizon EV, part of Geely Commercial vehicles in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with Careem to accelerate the electrification of commercial delivery fleets across the country.

Farizon electric vehicles are to be considered for integration into Careem’s middle-mile delivery ecosystem, with the potential to support its network of more than 20,000 merchants, including shops, restaurants, and small businesses. The initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions across Careem’s growing delivery ecosystem and encourage more sustainable and cost-efficient transportation of goods across the country.

Yousef Hussein, Chief Commercial Officer Mobility, Jameel Motors commented: “Our partnership with Careem marks a key step toward sustainable mobility in the UAE. By combining Farizon’s advanced EV technology with Careem’s extensive merchant network, we’re aiming to help thousands of SMEs reduce their carbon footprint, lower operating costs, and support the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals.”

Bassel Alnahlaoui, Chief Business Officer at Careem, added: “Introducing Farizon’s EVs into our delivery operations allows us to offer merchants cleaner, more efficient logistics solutions that benefit both their businesses and the environment. Our goal at Careem is to embed sustainability across every part of our mobility ecosystem - from rides and deliveries to commercial fleets - to help cities move more efficiently and responsibly.”

The UAE’s commercial vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 2.61 billion in 2025 to USD 3.95 billion by 2030, with electric vehicles leading the expansion at an estimated 35% annual growth rate. This partnership directly supports the UAE’s National Electric Fleet Vehicles Policy, which aims for electric and hybrid vehicles to make up 10% of all vehicles by 2030 and 50% by 2050.

As the UAE expands its EV charging infrastructure - tripling stations from 370 to 1,000 by 2025 - this partnership demonstrates how collaboration between private sector players can accelerate the country’s shift toward a sustainable, technology-driven logistics ecosystem.