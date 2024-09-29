The collaboration includes new market entries for Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicles.

The collaboration builds on Jameel Motors’ (International) nearly 70 years of automotive experience and provides a platform for growth.

China, Hangzhou: Jameel Motors (International) , a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, and Zhejiang Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (Farizon Auto), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, a Chinese new energy commercial vehicle leader, announce the launch of a major international collaboration (through the signing of a series of distribution agreements in several markets globally) driving the continued transformation of the mobility sector on an international scale.

Under the terms of the agreements, Jameel Motors (International) will focus on the distribution of innovative brands within the Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group covering electric, hybrid, hydrogen, and methanol vehicles. Farizon is China’s first commercial vehicle brand to offer a full range of new energy products, including heavy trucks, light trucks, micro trucks, LCVs, and buses.

The agreements will see Farizon’s vehicles distributed in new and select markets, which have a combined population of over 450 million approximately.

The agreements highlight Jameel Motors’ (International) unwavering commitment to its technology-agnostic strategy, driving both expansion and diversification of its product portfolio to meet evolving customer demand across key global markets, while accelerating the business’s international growth trajectory. This includes meeting the growing demand for greener New Energy Vehicles (NEV), such as hydrogen, methanol, and electric. This landmark collaboration with Farizon places Jameel Motors (International) firmly at the forefront of NEV mobility solutions.

-Ends-

About Jameel Motors (International)

Jameel Motors (International) is a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands. It is one of the leading independent distributors with Auto operations in Türkiye, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Japan, China, Monaco; and represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands, including Toyota, Lexus, BYD, GAC Motor, MG Motor and Hino. Jameel Motors’ (International) deep market knowledge as an independent distributor enables its OEM partners to grow closer to their customers, driving both market share and sustainable growth with high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

For more information, please visit jameelmotors.com

About Geely Holding Group

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Founded in 1986 by Eric Li, the company’s Chairman, in the city of Taizhou in China’s Zhejiang province, Geely Holding launched its automotive business in 1997 and is now headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Geometry, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. Geely Holding sold close to 2.8 million vehicles in 2023, with Volvo Cars sales reaching 708,716 units globally and Geely Auto Group's Hong Kong listed entity reporting sales reaching 1,686,516 units. Geely Holding employs over 130,000 people globally and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past ten years.

For more information regarding Zhejiang Geely Holding Group please refer to the official website at zgh.com