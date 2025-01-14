Muscat: Jalmood National, a 100% Omani-owned enterprise, has chosen FUSO, distributed by General Automotive Company in Oman, to strengthen its extensive operations across the Sultanate. Since its establishment in 2006, Jalmood has grown into a prominent contractor in the Oil & Gas sector, achieving remarkable success through a steadfast commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Over the years, Jalmood has earned its position as a trusted name in the industry, being registered with key organizations such as Petroleum Development Oman, the General Secretariat of the Tender Board, and the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL). The company has delivered a wide range of projects, including well pad and access road construction, road maintenance and re-sheeting, road grading, civil works, and conductor and earth hole drilling, reinforcing its reputation for excellence and reliability.

To support its demanding and diverse operations, Jalmood has added 6 FUSO commercial vehicles to its fleet, FUSO trucks are renowned for their exceptional durability, reliability, and advanced performance. FUSO’s ability to consistently deliver high-quality, robust vehicles has made it the preferred choice for businesses operating in challenging environments.

FUSO vehicles are engineered to tackle Oman’s rugged terrains while offering comfort, safety, and efficiency. Built with precision and designed for versatility, FUSO trucks are equipped to meet the needs of various industries, from logistics to construction. With advanced safety features, innovative technology, and a reputation for dependability, FUSO empowers companies like Jalmood to overcome operational challenges while maintaining high productivity and reducing costs.

This partnership emphasizes Jalmood's confidence in FUSO's dependable, robust, and efficient commercial vehicles, fostering smooth operations and excellence within Oman's Oil & Gas sector. It also highlights Jalmood's dedication to investing in top-tier resources to boost its operational capabilities and secure long-term success. By choosing FUSO, Jalmood aligns with a brand that mirrors its vision of quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

For more information on FUSO’s range of commercial vehicles, Call/WhatsApp 24500500 or visit your nearest FUSO showroom in Azaiba, Mabelah, Barka, Sohar, Nizwa, Ibri, Sur, Jalan Bu Ali, Salalah.