Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Jaipur Rugs, the global leader in handcrafted luxury rugs, is excited to announce the launch of its new ‘Court of Carpets’ campaign featuring international tennis star Rohan Bopanna. The campaign draws a creative parallel between the precision, skill, and artistry of tennis and the meticulous craftsmanship behind each Jaipur Rugs creation.

This groundbreaking collaboration brings together two distinct worlds—sport and artistry—under one unifying message: the dedication, mastery, and passion required to excel. Just as a tennis player hones their craft over years of discipline, the artisans behind Jaipur Rugs devote their lives to perfecting the ancient craft of hand-knotting.

Rohan Bopanna, one of India’s most celebrated tennis players and a Grand Slam doubles champion, has long been an advocate for craftsmanship, precision, and dedication—qualities that align perfectly with the values of Jaipur Rugs. In the ‘Court of Carpets’ campaign, Bopanna serves as the ambassador of this unique fusion of art and sport, highlighting the shared values of perseverance, teamwork, and artistry that define both his sport and the artisans of Jaipur Rugs.

Yogesh Chaudhary, Managing Director, Jaipur Rugs, said, “Rohan Bopanna is not just a tennis legend but also someone who truly values precision, dedication, and artistry—qualities that resonate deeply with our artisans. His participation in the ‘Court of Carpets’ campaign helps elevate our message that every rug is a masterpiece, a result of years of craftsmanship and heritage.”

The ‘Court of Carpets’ campaign is a tribute to the craftsmanship and heritage of rug-making, showcasing the intricate journey behind each rug. Bopanna, with his sporting legacy and dedication to excellence, embodies the spirit of this campaign as it highlights the dedication of over 40,000 rural artisans who painstakingly create each piece.

The campaign's key elements feature the Manchaha Rugs initiative, where artisans are empowered to design their own creations, with Rohan Bopanna supporting their efforts to weave personal stories into these award-winning rugs. The campaign blends sport and art, showcasing the parallels between the discipline of tennis and the craftsmanship of rug-making through videos, social media, and interactive experiences.

Visit the Jaipur Rugs store at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, where the stories of the Manchaha Rugs come to life. Step into a world where art meets craft, and discover the beauty, passion, and creativity woven into every rug, along with many other unique collections waiting to inspire your space. For further information about Jaipur Rugs, please visit www.jaipurrugs.com

-Ends-

About Jaipur Rugs

Founded in 1978, on the foundations of love and kindness, Jaipur Rugs is passionate about breathing new life into the ancient art of carpet weaving. They are elevating artisans to artists, to bring the world beautifully designed, meticulously handcrafted works of art in the form of rugs. Uniquely, they work in direct contact with a community of more than 40,000 artisans, learning from and nurturing each other to create and flourish as individuals. Jaipur Rugs has a global footprint, selling to over 90 countries, with stores in 7 Indian cities, 3 international stores, and a strong online retail presence. Every carpet produced by Jaipur Rugs is a blessing of love. With a range of more than 10,000 designs, working in collaboration with renowned global and local designers, in a range of fibers and weaves, everyone can find rugs that suit their space at Jaipur Rugs.

For further information (not to be published), please contact:

Moustafa Mahdi

MasterMind Business Consultancy – PR & Communications

E-mail: Moustafa@mmcdubai.com

Website: www.mastermindprdubai.com