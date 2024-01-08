Building on the success of the “Jahez Prime” campaign

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Start the year off right with Jahez, the leading online food delivery platform, which recently announced the launch of its latest exclusive promotion “Order & Win”, granting customers the opportunity to win valuable weekly cash prizes, in addition to the Grand Prize; a brand-new Lexus RX 350.

On this occasion, Ms. Haleema Abdulkareem, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Jahez, expressed her excitement about the launch of the new promotion coinciding with the beginning of the year. As part of the promotion, customers will have the opportunity to win weekly cash prizes worth BD2,000 and also get a chance to enter the draw for the Grand Prize, a luxurious Lexus RX 350.

Additionally, Ms. Abdulkareem lauded the remarkable reception and accomplishments of Jahez's previous promotional campaign, which aligned with the launch of the “Jahez Prime” in the Kingdom of Bahrain two months ago. This innovative subscription service allows customers to benefit from unlimited free delivery from more than 500 restaurants and stores for a nominal monthly fee of just BD1.

The introduction of “Jahez Prime” was accompanied by a series of 21 weekly cash prizes worth BD1,000 each for customers, that is in addition to the Grand Prize of BD10,000, which was awarded to Mr. Faisal Al Zayed following a unique raffle draw.

Ms. Abdulkareem added that these campaigns are being continued as a gesture of gratitude towards Jahez's customers for their unwavering engagement and trust in the platform.

It’s worth noting that Jahez has gained a significant reputation in the Kingdom of Bahrain for its exceptional delivery services, catering to both food and various stores. This well-known platform has achieved remarkable success by consistently delivering high-quality service. The ongoing campaign presents a golden chance for customers to win valuable prizes that will enhance their overall experience with Jahez, adding more joy and delight.