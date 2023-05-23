Dubai: In support of the Reimagine Strategy, JLR has appointed Hearts & Science, a brand of Omnicom Media Group, as its new global media agency. The network was appointed following a thorough evaluation process. A successful global transition concluded this month, completing the move across all five key regions: China, Europe, Overseas, North America and the UK.

The appointment of Hearts & Science supports JLR’s commitment to become proud creators of the most desirable, modern luxury brands for the most discerning clients. All four makes in the JLR house of brands, Jaguar, Range Rover, Discovery and Defender, will be managed by Hearts & Science. The network’s client-centric approach, fused with data science skills, will accelerate the manufacturer’s growth and transformation.

In line with the global decision, Hearts & Science MENA will be responsible for 23 markets, managing media strategy and planning, buying across traditional and all biddable and performance channels. The deployment of marketing science, a custom digital marketing transformation framework and optimized customer digital experiences through OMNI, Omnicom’s critically acclaimed marketing orchestration platform, are also in the scope of work.

The choice of an agency built for the future was also driven by JLR’s Reimagine strategy to deliver a sustainability-rich vision of modern luxury by design. The company will become carbon net zero across its supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. Before the end of the decade, the Range Rover, Discovery, Defender collections will each have a pure electric model, while Jaguar will be entirely electric.

“Throughout the tender process, Hearts & Science demonstrated they were the most capable partner to help JLR build equity across our house of brands and embed a performance marketing-led ecosystem. We are excited to begin our partnership with them but also wish to wholeheartedly thank Dentsu for their partnership during the past five years,” said Lennard Hoornik, JLR’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“Acting on data to improve performance is clearly an approach that runs deep in our engineering. With the appointment of Hearts & Science, we will go further down that path in our marketing too. They’ve demonstrated an exceptional command of data, analytics, technology and consumer understanding,” explained Paula Shamaa, Brand Director at Jaguar Land Rover MENA. “With their insights, science and expertise, we expect them to lift all our KPIs, be they brand or business focused, and create differentiation, desire and demand.”

“Speed, accuracy and reliability are some of the attributes you require from a performance car. JLR have come into this review with the same expectations and found at Hearts & Science a team of experts and specialists bound by the same drive: to accelerate growth through effective marketing transformation,” commented Rasha Rteil, managing director of Hearts & Science MENA. “In the last few years, we have built a solid track record of success above and beyond media. It is this best practice that JLR will capitalize on to improve its marques’ positioning and desirability, with a next-level data infrastructure.”

About JLR

JLR’s Reimagine strategy is delivering a sustainability-rich vision of modern luxury by design. We are transforming our business to become carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. We have set a roadmap to reduce emissions across our own operations and value chains by 2030 through approved, science-based targets. Electrification is central to this strategy.

At heart we are a British company, with two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an engine manufacturing centre, and a battery assembly centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria, and Slovakia, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe. JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, part of Tata Sons.

About Hearts & Science

Designed to inform brand strategies with real-time insights and deliver business advantage in the world of personalized digital marketing, Omnicom Media Group’s Hearts & Science is a data-driven marketing agency that orchestrates expert media planning and buying capabilities in conjunction with a diverse range of services including shopper marketing, marketing innovation and content activation. Headquartered in New York, Hearts & Science currently has offices around the world serving the world’s best leading marketers. Its office in Dubai, which serves the whole of the MENA region, opened in 2016 and serves an impressive portfolio of category-leading brands.



