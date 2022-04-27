First-of-its-kind innovation hub to be launched in the UK with investor and corporate innovation platform, Plug and Play

Two further partnerships with Cubo Itau and Firjan to provide Jaguar Land Rover access to key Latin American start-ups

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new Open Innovation strategy, to accelerate next-generation technology and sustainability to support its Modern Luxury vision for the business, its partners, and customers.

Open Innovation will drive collaborations with start-ups, scale-ups and like-minded external organisations on electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability.

As part of the new global strategy, Jaguar Land Rover will launch a first-of-its kind innovation hub in the UK, in partnership with the corporate innovation platform and investor, Plug and Play. In addition, two separate partnerships with Cubo Itau and Firjan will provide access to the vibrant Latin American start-up ecosystem.

The announcement is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy: to be the creator of the world’s most desirable, luxury vehicles for the most discerning of customers. By collaborating with innovators and sector experts, the Open Innovation programme will help the business identify digital services, products, tools, and processes for it to achieve its goal of net zero by 2039, while creating new value chains for the business.

As a Founding Partner of Plug and Play UK, Jaguar Land Rover is building an ecosystem of start-ups and scale-ups that will create jobs and opportunities for the digital economy. The platform will also provide access to a global ecosystem of potential partners, enabling the organisation to test new technologies and business models. Activities will be located close to Jaguar Land Rover’s headquarters in the West Midlands, the heart of the UK’s automotive industry.

In addition, Jaguar Land Rover has signed two partnership agreements in Brazil with Cubo Itau and Firjan. Brazil is an important hub to benefit from the flourishing Latin American start-up ecosystem, as well as being home to one of Jaguar Land Rover’s production facilities.

Cubo Itau, located in São Paulo, currently hosts hundreds of start-ups covering several industries like fintech, agribusiness, healthcare and retail. Jaguar Land Rover will play a key role in Cubo’s newly created Smart Mobility Hub, which will spearhead innovations for the automotive sector.

Firjan, is a private entity that represents industrial and business sectors in Rio de Janeiro state. With a 10,000-strong network of enterprise members, Firjan will work closely with Jaguar Land Rover to connect start-ups who are developing advanced automotive manufacturing processes and provide access to advanced laboratories for R&D programmes.

To enable Open Innovation, Jaguar Land Rover has appointed 70+ ‘champions’ from across key business areas – including sustainability, engineering, design, research, and manufacturing – that will be at the forefront of driving the strategy.

François Dossa, Executive Director, Strategy and Sustainability, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “With the launch of the Open Innovation platform, Jaguar Land Rover is looking at the entire mobility and sustainability ecosystem to offer an unparalleled customer experience, shaping the future of our industry, and paving the way to the future. We will explore everything from second-life batteries and circular economy to new fintech, insurtech and digital services – all aligned with Jaguar Land Rover as the proud creators of Modern Luxury.”

About Jaguar Land Rover: Reimagining the future of modern luxury by design

Jaguar Land Rover is reimagining the future of modern luxury by design through its distinct British brands.

Our current model range embraces fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles, as well as the latest diesel and petrol engines. Our class-leading Jaguars and Land Rovers are in demand around the world and in Fiscal 2020/21 we sold 439,588 vehicles in 127 countries. Land Rover is the global leader of luxury SUVs through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. Jaguar is the first ever brand to offer a premium all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE.

At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and a Battery Assembly Centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our seven technology hubs are in the UK – Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London – with additional sites in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Shanghai, China.

Central to our Reimagine strategy is the electrification of both the Land Rover and Jaguar brands with two clear, distinct personalities. All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates will be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade. This marks the start of the company’s journey to become a net zero carbon business across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

To help the company meet this objective, Jaguar Land Rover has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 46 per cent, and across its value chains by 54 per cent, by 2030. The goals, which are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirm the company’s pathway to a 1.5°C emissions reduction in line with the Paris Agreement.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors since 2008, Jaguar Land Rover has unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting start-ups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Plug and Play are present in 40+ locations across five continents. They offer corporate innovation programs and help their corporate partners at every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. Plug and Play also organise start-up acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where they’ve invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Get in touch with Kieran@pnptc.com and Sobhan@pnptc.com for more information

About Cubo Itau

Cubo Itau, located in São Paulo, currently hosts hundreds of start-ups covering several industries like fintech, agribusiness, healthcare and retail. Cubo is a non-profit organisation funded and managed by bank Itau and a group of corporations who support innovation by linking start-ups, VC funds and corporations in a complete ecosystem.

Jaguar Land Rover support Cubo’s newly created Smart Mobility Hub, contributing to the development of innovative solutions to transform the way people move around in large cities.

About Firjan

Firjan, is a private entity that represents the 100 industrial employers' unions, working in municipal, state and federal levels to support issues that directly affect the industry competitiveness. In addition, Firjan develops studies and research of fundamental subjects for the development of the industry aiming to anticipate trends and bottlenecks in infrastructure, innovation, logistics, among others.

Firjan has an innovation hub that connects start-ups and solutions to the industry in the state, in addition, they have a huge chain of laboratories, professionals and technologies.

Based in the State of Rio de Janeiro, where Jaguar Land Rover has a production facility, it will connect start-ups for innovative automotive manufacturing solutions and provide access to advanced laboratories for R&D programmes.

