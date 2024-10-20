JAECOO OMODA has opened the world's largest integrated center in Riyadh, through its local distributor Luxury Vehicles Company, in a grand ceremony held in Riyadh city.

The Integrated Center for JAECOO OMODA cars, which is located within a vital location in Riyadh, covering an area of 3,300 square meters, and is equipped with the latest modern facilities to provide all services, as it includes a maintenance center with an area of 1,800 square meters, contains 8 maintenance lines equipped with the latest equipment and inspection and repair devices, and includes a spare parts warehouse, the center also includes a sales hall with its modern design in addition to a large area for the convenience of customers and visitors where they can enjoy hospitality during their visits and receiving cars. This comes within the framework of the large investment that the company has allocated to its facilities to serve the customers of JAECOO & OMODA models, and in an effort to provide a distinctive service.

In the presence of a unique gathering that included senior officials of Chery group, the parent company of the JAECOO OMODA brands, senior management of the luxury Vehicles company, an elite of businessmen, and prominent media representatives, and social media platforms, Mr. Tim Zhang, General Manager of the Middle East – Chery group, stressed the importance of this new center and what it means for the customers of JAECOO OMODA in Riyadh, said: "Our primary focus is serving our customers, and we continuously aim to be more accessible to fulfill all their service requirements promptly. This newly established facility offers comprehensive maintenance services, overseen by a skilled technical team and equipped with state-of-the-art technical systems and tools”.

Worth to mention that JAECOO OMODA is a Chinese automotive brand that has made strides in the Saudi Arabian market since 2022. The brand focuses on offering modern designs, competitive pricing, and various features that emphasize connectivity and comfort that would appeal to local consumers.

The brand's cars are marketed for their reliability and innovative technology, including advanced safety features and infotainment systems. It is characterized by leading the interest and satisfaction of its customers, as it recently opened the largest spare parts warehouse in the Middle East in Dammam, in an effort to facilitate faster response times to customer demand and strengthen its foothold in the competitive automotive market of the region.

