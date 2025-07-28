Dubai, UAE: In a market where design, technology, and comfort define consumer choice, OMODA&JAECOO UAE is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the JAECOO J5, a dynamic new SUV arriving this August.

With its head-turning off-road-inspired design and urban-friendly features, the JAECOO J5 offers UAE drivers a bold, lifestyle-oriented alternative to traditional SUVs—at a significantly more accessible price point.

Blending the aesthetic DNA of iconic brands like Land Rover with modern innovation, the JAECOO J5 1.5T FWD has been designed for discerning city drivers who want elevated style, enhanced safety, and smart technology without compromising comfort or affordability.

Urban Elegance Meets Rugged Design Cues

While the JAECOO J5 is considered as an urban SUV, its visual identity borrows heavily from rugged, adventure-ready vehicles—most notably the Land Rover Discovery Sport. This isn’t just a coincidence. The JAECOO J5’s design team includes former Land Rover designers, which explains its strong silhouette, muscular stance, and squared-off edges. The result is a powerful road presence that appeals to style-conscious drivers in the UAE.

What further sets it apart is the available Eco Kit—an optional factory-style package that adds sporty cladding and adventure-inspired touches to the exterior, all while maintaining urban comfort.

Performance Suited for City Life

Under the hood, the UAE-spec JAECOO J5 comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, delivering responsive power for everyday city and highway driving. The front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup offers a smooth, efficient ride that’s ideal for the region’s well-paved roads. It’s the perfect vehicle for urban commutes, weekend shopping trips, or leisurely drives along the coast.

Premium Comfort and Smart Interior Design

Step inside and the JAECOO J5 reveals a contemporary cabin centered on comfort and intuitive technology. The electronic column shifter, minimalistic dashboard, and seamless digital displays reflect a premium design ethos typically found in higher-end vehicles. A 1.45㎡ panoramic sunroof fills the cabin with natural light—ideal for enjoying Dubai’s sunsets or Abu Dhabi’s night skies.

For entertainment, the JAECOO J5 interior can be levelled up with a karaoke audio setup, featuring noise-cancelling microphones and an optional subwoofer—transforming your cabin into a personal sound studio experience.

Safety with Intelligence

When it comes to peace of mind, the JAECOO J5 excels. It features a 540° panoramic camera system, offering a comprehensive view of the vehicle’s surroundings from all angles—including underneath. This is particularly useful when parking in tight urban spaces or maneuvering through crowded city areas.

A Stylish New Chapter in UAE’s SUV Market

With its official launch in August 2025, the JAECOO J5 enters the UAE market as a value-driven urban SUV that delivers premium aesthetics, intelligent features, and lifestyle flexibility. By blending luxury-inspired design with the daily practicality UAE residents need, the JAECOO J5 is ready to become the city’s new favorite SUV.

Whether you're cruising down Sheikh Zayed Road, pulling up to a weekend brunch, or making a stylish impression at the valet—the JAECOO J5 is built to be seen.

About OMODA&JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers. The product line-up includes OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, JAECOO J8, and the upcoming OMODA C7, and JAECOO J5, along with the upcoming SHS (Super Hybrid System) models.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution centre in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring up to 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun OJ Car Trading LLC, MAHY Khoory Motors Car Trading and Galadari Mobility LLC are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO UAE, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience.