Kurt Darren, Martin Bester, and Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp celebrate over R 4,2 million raised at the Good Morning Angels Golf Day 2023

Johannesburg | Jacaranda FM held their popular Good Morning Angels Golf Day at the Centurion Country Club on Friday 8 September 2023. The station called on South African corporates to buy fourballs, sponsor holes, and donate money towards the fund that famously changes the lives of people within the Jacaranda FM community every Wednesday morning on Breakfast with Martin Bester.

The field of 144 big-hearted players teed-off at 10:00 on beautiful greens with blue skies ahead for the rest of the day. Players were entertained at each hole where companies that sponsored the Tees and Greens had a variety of creative and generous surprises for the players. Whilst the players were chasing the prizes on the course, the hole sponsors were judged on their ‘gees’ and hole activations to win the coveted prize of R150 000 advertising air-time on Jacaranda FM. After careful consideration, this prize was awarded to SafetyGrip and the Jodan Group, who shared sponsorship duties on Hole 12. The competition was so close, that a second prize of R75 000 in Jacaranda FM advertising air-time was awarded to Simonsvlei Wines, who sponsored Hole 14 and another R50 000 as a third prize to Willard Batteries on the 8th Hole.

The auction held last Friday evening included three limited edition Tag Heuer watches, sponsored by Picot & Moss, a VIP suite at Sun Bet Arena for 20 people for an Afrikaans is Groot Show, a SuperSport Park Suite for 20 people to watch any Titans 50-overs match, two cruises from MSC Cruises, an advertising campaign on Jacaranda FM worth R500 000, bespoke furniture from Skyblock, and the first four cases in Gauteng of the newly launched Numzaan Brandy. The auction raised another R 676 000 for the Good Morning Angels Fund. Bringing More Music you Love and entertainment to the event was Chris Forrest as MC and performances by Prime Circle frontman, Ross Learmonth, Jo Black, Charlize Berg, and Kurt Darren, with Jacaranda FM’s Thabiso Khambule on the decks. These popular artists gracefully gave their time to entertain the field of players and guests, with all stage and technical equipment and support sponsored by EPH Events. The dinner was sponsored by Spur.

After all the numbers were crunched, the total raised through the Good Morning Angels Golf Day is almost R2-million more than what was raised in 2022.

“We are extremely proud of the impact Good Morning Angels makes weekly and this is no exception! For the past 18 years, we’ve had the privilege of making a difference to our community every week, without every skipping a single broadcast,” comments Martin Bester, Host of Breakfast with Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM.

Another prize everyone was chasing on the day was the hole in one competition for a Mercedes Benz A200 worth R890 000! Ultimately, the Four Ball of AJ du Preez Orthotist Prosthetists were the over-all golfing-winners with 111 points, sadly no one shot that elusive hole-in-one to drive the Mercedes-Benz home – but there’s always next year!

“It’s great to see this day of goodwill return for the second year since the pandemic restrictions were lifted and many of our guests mentioned that they had never experienced such a joyful day of doing good whilst having fun! When you feel the energy of so many businesses and their people coming together for a greater good, you know there isn’t a golf day like it anywhere else, and that’s why so many of our past players and corporates joined us again,” adds Bester.

The Jacaranda FM family thanks the generosity of the corporates and individuals who helped raise over R4,2-million in funds and donation, and look forward to continue changing lives for good in the year ahead.

The following corporates pledged their support by sponsoring a hole at this year’s event: Nissan SA, CoCre8, Brutes Air solutions, CSG Holdings, KMQ Promotions, Specialised Battery Systems, Skyblock, Auto X, Vodacom, MSC Cruises, Mercedes-Benz Lifestyle Centre, Jordan Group/ SafetyGrip, Richfield, Simonsvlei Wines, Engine control Systems, Arrie Nel Pharmacies, Protea Coin, Spar North-rand, EV Global, EPH Events, with an extra special thank you to Centurion Country Club, who hosted the day free of charge.

About Jacaranda FM

Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2 FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has a bilingual (English and Afrikaans) commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.

Jacaranda FM also carries a national footprint through streaming audio on www.jacarandafm.com or the Jacaranda FM App. The multi-channel media brand provides an array of popular talent, easy-listening music, radio programming, social media engagement, concerts, online shopping, as well as sporting and social events.

Sustainable community initiatives form part of Jacaranda FM’s DNA with Good Morning Angels helping people and communities in need for the past 18 years. The station engages with over 4 million people across their platforms monthly, and provides market access for thousands of businesses seeking to engage a loyal South African community.