Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: J&T Global Express Limited (“J&T Express”, stock code: 1519.HK), a global integrated logistics service provider, is pleased to announce the official launch of J&T SPEED in Saudi Arabia on June 27 2024. This service is committed to providing more efficient, convenient, and reliable parcel delivery experiences for individual customers and businesses in Saudi Arabia, catering to the region's growing demand for parcel delivery services.

In recent years, with the continuous prosperity of the global digital economy, new business models such as e-commerce have accelerated the circulation of goods in society. This has led to unprecedented growth in the personal parcel delivery business in Saudi Arabia and the entire Middle East region. The launch of J&T SPEED as a new service not only marks another significant breakthrough for J&T Express in the logistics industry, reflecting the Company's high internal requirements for service quality and customer experience, but also further consolidates its leading position in the Middle East market.

J&T SPEED offers convenient order placement channels. Users can easily place orders and send parcels through various methods, including the official app and website. Additionally, J&T SPEED leverages J&T Express's robust logistics network and operational experience to provide users with extremely fast delivery services. Statistics show that J&T SPEED's average delivery time is only 58 hours. Delivery from Riyadh to Jeddah can be completed in as little as 20 hours, while intra-city express delivery can be achieved within 14 hours.

Since its launch, J&T SPEED has achieved significant business growth. Its efficient and convenient services have attracted many individual customers, including students, housewives, and freelancers, who apply it to deliver documents, gifts, clothes, daily necessities, and more. Notably, 73% of the orders were placed through the app. In the first month after its launch, J&T SPEED's order volume in major Saudi Arabian cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah increased by 30% compared to the testing period.

Furthermore, the promotion of J&T SPEED service is deeply integrated with Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. Saudi 2030 Vision aims to promote the diversified development of the Saudi economy, strengthen Saudi Arabia's connections with international markets, and enhance its national competitiveness. Logistics, as an important support for economic development, is particularly significant for achieving Saudi 2030 Vision. The promotion of J&T SPEED can help Saudi Arabia strengthen connections with international markets, improve logistics efficiency, and promote the prosperity and development of the Saudi economy. With the continuous development and improvement of the business, J&T SPEED is expected to become one of the most competitive logistics service brands in the Middle East, contributing to the diversified development of the Saudi economy.

Mr. Kim Gao, Project Manager of J&T SPEED at J&T Express, stated, "We are delighted to launch J&T SPEED to address the rising demand for personal express delivery services in Saudi Arabia, extending beyond e-commerce platforms, and seize the business opportunities in the Saudi market. Our user-friendly app enables individual users to conveniently place orders and experience our fast and reliable delivery. We firmly believe J&T SPEED will cater to the growing personal express delivery needs in Saudi Arabia and continue to provide Saudi users with an enhanced parcel delivery experience."

About J&T Global Express Limited

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

