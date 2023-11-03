Dubai: Izmir, one of Turkiye’s most beautiful cities in the Aegean region, has been named among the 2024 ‘Best Cities’ by Lonely Planet, the renowned travel guide series. Providing invaluable information on destinations worldwide since 1973, Lonely Planet announced its ‘Best in Travel 2024’ rankings, the nineteenth edition of the guide’s most recommended travel destinations. The list, compiled by a team of travel experts, is divided into five categories: country, region, city, sustainability, and value. As one of the guide’s ‘Best Cities’, Izmir wins accolades for its ancient cities, stunning beaches, magnificent landscapes, and distinctive cuisine and charm.

Izmir puts flavour, culture and a seaside lifestyle in the spotlight

According to Lonely Planet, Izmir’s coastal location is a strong advantage. The city also offers a marvellous blend of historical and contemporary culture, delicious and healthy Aegean cuisine and a high quality of life. According to the publication, Izmir’s historic bazaar, cultural and artistic venues, vineyard routes, beautiful beaches, and ancient ruins are all compelling reasons to visit the region. Lonely Planet also highlights the annual International Izmir Festival, held between June and July, which includes various concerts and dance performances in notable venues such as the Smyrna Agora. The guide also recommends sampling local wines in Urla, one of the vineyard routes in Izmir.

There is much more to discover in Izmir

Despite being the third largest city in Turkiye, Izmir has an easy-going atmosphere that contributes to the high quality of life. Although the town is visited by millions of tourists each year due to the ancient city of Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to Lonely Planet, Izmir is “not yet fully discovered”. This city is built for living and features nearly two kilometres of beautiful coastline stretching to the vibrant Kemeralti Bazaar. The exceptional location and easy access to picturesque seaside towns and beaches contribute to Izmir’s allure. The west coast of Izmir is dotted by several quaint villages and famous coastal settlements, from Foca to Urla and from Karaburun to the Cesme Peninsula. In Urla, known for its vineyards and Turkish wines, visitors can savour delicious meals at farm-to-table restaurants. At the same time, Alacati, the heart of the Cesme Peninsula, showcases Aegean herbs and seafood. Moreover, Izmir proves its food and beverage bona fides with its inclusion in the Michelin GUIDE this year.

Treasures of Anatolia

For the ancient treasures of Izmir, you can turn to both Bergama and Selcuk. In the ancient city of Bergama, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site and home to the second largest library of antiquity, you can embark on a journey into the region’s history dating back to the prehistoric era. In Selcuk, you can explore the ruins of the Temple of Artemis, considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the ancient city of Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the magnificent settlements that gave life to the Ancient Age, including the Basilica of St John and the House of the Virgin Mary. You can add Sirince, famous for its fruit wines, to your itinerary. Built on a green hillside with views of the mountains of Selcuk, Sirince was recently included in the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s ‘2023 World's Best Tourism Villages’ list.

Beautiful Izmir is a popular destination for arts, culture and history. In addition to galleries and museums showcasing traditional and contemporary art, the city draws attention with diverse events. The most recent city attraction is the Izmir Culture and Arts Factory, which opened in the restored late-nineteenth-century Alsancak Tekel Factory. The Izmir Culture and Arts Factory also hosts the Ephesus Culture Route Festival, the city’s most important event, which takes place this year from October 28 to November 5.

Izmir is also the first city in Turkiye to be chosen for the EuroVelo 8 - Mediterranean Route, and with its cycling routes and ‘Bicycle Friendly’ certified hotels, it is also an ideal destination for travellers seeking to explore the region on two wheels.

For more visit: https://izmir.goturkiye.com/

