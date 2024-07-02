Dubai, U.A.E - iyris (formerly RedSea), the sustainable AgriClimate Tech business whose pioneering technology advances commercial farming in hot climates globally, announces an exclusive distribution agreement with Sherwood Middle East (“Sherwood”) - a leading agricultural supplies distributor and part of Silal - for its SecondSky greenhouse covers in the UAE.

The agreement expands Sherwood’s product range to include agricultural coverings for the farming community and appoints Sherwood the exclusive distributor of SecondSky in the UAE.

The agreement will accelerate the sales and marketing of iyris’ SecondSky agricultural covers, stocking the product in Sherwood’s branches in the UAE and making it readily available to its impressive customer’s network.

SecondSky greenhouse covers block near infrared heat radiation reducing energy consumption by over 40%, water use by 30%, and increase profitability by 28% - transforming farming operations by improving yield and produce quality and profit margins, empowering sustainable farming in this hot climate.

Simon Stockil, Growth Director, EMEA, at iyris, commented: “We are excited to announce our exclusive distribution agreement with Sherwood, as we continue to ensure SecondSky greenhouse covers are readily available to meet the growing demand in the UAE market. In Sherwood, we have identified a trusted partner with an established distribution network and client base. We are now better placed to capitalize on the significant growth opportunity in the region. The agreement is a major step in advancing commercial farming in the region in a more sustainable and lucrative manner.

“As a pure-play technology company focusing on the commercialization and development of AgriClimate technology solutions, the benefits of SecondSky have already been established in the GCC. Partnering with Sherwood, a subsidiary of Silal, is testament to this.”

Mussaab Al Farah, Managing Director at Sherwood, commented: “At Sherwood we provide high-quality agricultural supplies and offerings to farmers, enabling growth in production. We are delighted to add iyris’ SecondSky, a truly unique product which is transforming farming practices around the world, to our portfolio of products.”

In 2023, SecondSky won the prestigious ASABE AE50 award and the Davidson Prize, underscoring its innovative impact in the agricultural sector.

-Ends-

Further information

Thoburns

Johanna Lawson-Dick

j.lawsondick@thoburns.com

About Iyris (formerly RedSea)

iyris is a world leading, sustainable AgriClimate Tech company advancing commercial farming for low to mid tech farmers in hot climates globally. Its patented, proprietary technologies reduce water and energy consumption by up to 90%. iyris’ mission is to help feed the world sustainably.

Serving a global recurring market of >$6 billion, iyris’ technologies are deployed in eleven countries, across five continents - from Spain to Saudi Arabia - with high-profile partnerships such as a collaboration with the UAE’s leading Agriculture company Silal and plastics manufacturers such as Armando Alvarez, Criado & Lopez & Al Amir.

Through easy to adopt AgriClimate technology products, including the award-winning SecondSky greenhouse covers, iyris products tackle the real and increasingly urgent challenges of extreme heat and water scarcity in agriculture.

iyris innovative solutions provide growers with extended growing seasons, more sustainability, increased yields and profitability, and resource savings - while boosting local, regional and global food supply chains.

More information can be found at: www.iyris.com