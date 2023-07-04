IWG enriches portfolio with a 1,274 sqm Regus centre in Sahara Healthcare City in Sharjah



The UAE openings are a key milestone in IWG’s plan to add 1,000 new locations globally over the next year



IWG, the world’s largest flexible workspace company, is expanding its footprint in the UAE with the opening of two new state-of-the-art Regus-branded coworking spaces as more organisations are offering hybrid work solutions to drive their businesses forward.



IWG’s Regus brand is bringing its flexible workspace solutions to the heart of Dubai with a new centre in Jumeirah Lake Towers and its first managed partnership deal in the Emirate of Sharjah at the Sahara Healthcare City. The announcement of the new Regus locations follows the recent opening of three flexible spaces in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.



The company’s expansion in the UAE to meet the unprecedented demand from companies and workers is in line with its aim of adding 1,000 new locations over the next year. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of USD11k per employee.



Under a Managed Partnership, IWG will deliver a new Regus location of 971 sqm on the 34th floor of HDS Business Centre Tower, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), Dubai. The building, located at the south end of DMCC Freezone, has easy access to main road arteries in the Emirate, and is just a short walk to the metro station.



Jumeirah Lake Towers is a thriving residential and commercial community in the heart of New Dubai. Office real estate in Dubai, which remained buoyant throughout 2022 is likely to remain steady throughout 2023 with the UAE’s encouraging economic landscape and positive outlook. In Dubai, demand has outstripped supply with limited inventory across Grade A assets and rents across JLT have outperformed the market, increasing by an average 25% in the last quarter in 2022 when compared to Q4 2021.



In Sharjah, IWG is opening a 1,274 sqm Regus centre in Sahara Healthcare City, in partnership with entrepreneur Timur Gazizullin, following their previous partnership on two co-working spaces, one in Abu Dhabi and the other in the Emirate of Dubai. The new Regus location, scheduled for a January 2024 opening, will include facilities such as private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces. Situated in a prime location in Al Nahda, surrounded by well-serviced, high-density communities that include several residential, commercial, healthcare and educational facilities, the opening of the new centre aims to meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in the area.



IWG is the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace with 3,500 locations in 120 countries with members able to access all the locations and business services via the IWG app. The company is adding a further 1,000 locations over the next year and already counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.



Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of IWG, commented: “The co-working sector in the UAE is a fast-growing sector within the office market as larger businesses are rethinking their office footprint and digital nomads and innovative entrepreneurs across the country have fully embraced the flexible workplace strategies. The shifting demographics in the UAE, with millennials forming an increasing proportion of the office workforce, have also led to an increased demand for flexible office spaces from businesses of all sizes. We look forward to scaling our operations across the UAE to enable more businesses to grow in an optimised and productive work environment.”



IWG’s multi-brand expansion strategy is designed to appeal to every type of business and entrepreneur. IWG creates personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organisations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

