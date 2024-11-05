Dubai - Iwan Maktabi, the region’s leading brand dedicated to the art of handmade carpets since 1926, opened the doors to its flagship store in Dubai. Located on Jumeirah Beach Road, the 550 sqm space is a three-storied villa masterfully transformed into a gallery space by Dubai-based NOMADK. The destination store, embodying the brand’s commitment to blend heritage with innovation, honors the past with a dedicated space for antique carpets and textiles, while celebrating the present by showcasing contemporary designer collections.

As part of its vision to bring the finest in design to the region, the brand also unveiled the world’s first shop-in-shop of Italian rug maker cc-tapis, an occasion marked by the debut visit of Iranian-French Architect and design icon India Mahdavi to the UAE.

“We are happy to have found a new home for our brand in Jumeirah, a welcoming space to host art and carpet lovers” said Iwan Maktabi’s CEO, Mohamed Maktabi. “As a brand dedicated to design for close to 100 years, what better way than to have architect, designer and the ‘reigning Queen of colour’ India Mahdavi grace the occasion.”

Mahdavi, who will be the prime keynote speaker at The Forum at Downtown Design, was at the store opening to launch Criss Cross, her first collection for cc-tapis. An intersection of the designer’s distinct style of geometric elements and bold colours, with the artisanal crafts of chain-stitching and hand-tufting, Criss Cross comes to Dubai after a successful premiere at Milan Design Week earlier this year.

Excited about the inauguration of their first outlet outside of Milan, Co-Founder of cc-tapis, Fabrizio Cantoni said, “We have been working with Iwan Maktabi for over 7 years and in that relatively short amount of time, we have created both a successful working relationship, as well as a close personal bond with the Maktabi family. They have embraced our brand, our designers and our contemporary design ethos, launching it into the Middle-Eastern market, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us!”

Elegant and understated, Iwan Maktabi’s new home feels more like a contemporary gallery than a showroom, with its neutral colour palette that allows the handcrafted creations to shine. Natural light, an integral element weaved into the design of the store, streams it way into the interiors through strategically located windows on each floor, bringing the outside inside. From day break to sun down, the interplay of light with the sleek architectural elements, textures and colours, create a dynamic and immersive space for art aficionados.

Another notable architectural feature is the vertical gallery, a wall rising up the triple height atrium of the store. For the opening, an installation featuring a flock of rugs from the Feathers collection by Maarten De Ceulaer for cc-tapis, created the illusion of exotic birds in flight as visitors journeyed up the stairs. Post launch, the vertical gallery will showcase a rotating exhibition of oversized pieces, hoisted through an ingeniously concealed pulley system.

Beyond its iconic handcrafted ware and retail space, the gallery showroom is intended to be a cultural hub and a meeting place for the city’s design community. The open-air rooftop, with its vibrant views of Downtown Dubai’s skyline and serene beaches of Jumeirah, will host dinners during the cooler months, while the impressively flexible interiors will be used for design talks, art exhibitions and collaboration launches with artists and architects.

“We envisioned our gallery to be a space of gathering, charged with ideas and conversations. With this in mind, we designed it to be a versatile space that can transform easily to host a rooftop party one night and a classical majlis another. We are planning an exciting calendar of exclusive events and cultural programs for the coming season, which we will reveal shortly” said Mona Maktabi, Manging Director of the brand’s Dubai operations.

The Iwan Lab, the brand’s atelier with a branch in Alserkal Avenue, is also integrated into the new space. Showcasing an extensive range of materials, colours, textures and weaving techniques, the studio will help clients, architects and designers craft bespoke pieces for their interiors.

As an all-encompassing space that showcases the brand’s multi-facets: as purveyor of antique rugs, maker of contemporary pieces and enabler of creative collaborations, the Iwan Maktabi Jumeirah flagship, the brand’s seventh location worldwide, promises to be the go-to address for carpets and textile art in the MENA region.

About Iwan Maktabi

Founded in 1995 by Hajj Abbas Maktabi, Iwan Maktabi is as an offshoot of a legacy started in 1926 by the family patriarch Hajj Hussein Maktabi, a connoisseur from Isfahan with a deep passion for Islamic art and oriental carpets. Today the business, run by the third generation, embodies the dual commitment of honoring the timeless beauty of handmade carpets and embracing the innovative potential of contemporary designs and materials.

Driven by the brand’s passion for hand-knotted carpets, Iwan Maktabi specializes in antique rugs, modern collectibles and bespoke pieces created in collaboration with artists and designers.

Sustainability and fair trade are at the core of Iwan Maktabi’s values. The brand’s creations, all handcrafted, are made with respect for artisans and the environment, and support practices that ensure both the craft's longevity and the well-being of the communities involved.

www.iwanmaktabi.com

@iwanmaktabiofficial

About cc-tapis

cc-tapis is an Italian rug maker which produces contemporary hand-made rugs.

The company was founded by Nelcya Chamszadeh and Fabrizio Cantoni in France who have been producing hand-knotted rugs in Nepal for over 20 years. In 2011 cc-tapis moved to Milan where the company is now based where a team of designers lead by Daniele Lora, art-director and partner, innovate through a new approach to traditional methods.

A strong respect for the materials and for the culture of this ancient craft is reflected in the company’s eco-friendly approach to every step of production, ranging from the hand spinning of the softest materials to the use of purified rainwater for the washing of the final products, making each one of cc-tapis rugs unique.

Far from mass production, cc-tapis aims to offer a tailored service to those who understand and enjoy a high-end product which contains the story of an ageless culture.

www.cc-tapis.com

@cc_tapis