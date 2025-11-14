MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- IVI RMA Global, the world’s leading platform for reproductive medicine, today announced that, having completed the acquisition of ART Fertility Clinics (“ART Fertility”) with operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and plans to expand into Saudi Arabia, it has officially named the Middle East as the Company’s latest Operating Region. The Middle East joins existing regions: North America, Italy, Northern Europe, and Iberia, Latam & Czechia. Under the leadership of ART Fertility Clinics CEO Suresh Soni and Medical Director Dr. Human M. Fatemi, the new operating region will enable IVI RMA to provide fertility care to tens of thousands of patients throughout the Middle East.

Recent World Bank data (2023) shows that fertility rates in the Middle East are now increasingly low, with 1.2 births per woman in the UAE and a steady decline in births in Saudi Arabia, signaling a sharp demographic shift towards slower population growth.

“Across the Middle East, there is a growing awareness of the importance of addressing fertility challenges directly, and we are seeing more individuals and couples seeking advanced solutions every day,” said Dr. Fatemi. “As part of IVI RMA, we will have the resources to build on our success in delivering these treatments, accelerate our scientific progress, and elevate the standard of fertility care across the region.”

ART Fertility is the recognized leader in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, which operates across the Arabian Peninsula. More than 300 employees, including world-renowned clinicians, embryologists, and geneticists, led by an experienced management team, have applied proprietary research, unique protocols, and a personalized treatment approach to generate consistent industry-leading pregnancy rates as high as 71%, across multiple patient age groups.

“The entire ART Fertility team is excited about this combination of two leaders in global fertility meeting the fertility challenge in the Middle East,” said Mr. Soni. “Together we will bring even greater value to our patients and communities and will enhance the groundbreaking work our researchers are conducting to drive innovation that improves outcomes for people building families in the Middle East and around the world.”

ART Fertility is as renowned for its research as it is for its patient outcomes, with significant investment in R&D, more than 268 peer-reviewed medical publications to date, 35 ongoing research studies, and 11 hosted conferences. ART Fertility’s leading scientific knowledge and R&D capabilities generate direct benefits to patients, act as a global reference point for quality and care and align with IVI RMA’s commitment to clinical excellence and breakthrough medical advancements.

“We are always looking for quality organizations that meet our high standards and whose own success can strengthen our work,” said Javier Sánchez Prieto, CEO of IVI RMA Global. “We believe strongly that the Middle East will see continued demand for excellence in fertility care and that the acquisition of ART Fertility has IVI RMA well positioned to lead this trend and continue to play a major role in the advancement of fertility science and practice in the region.”

About IVI RMA Global

IVI RMA Global is a global leader in reproductive medicine, committed to delivering personalized, high-quality fertility care backed by science, technology, and compassionate care. With nearly 6,000 employees across 200+ fertility clinics in 15 countries, the company supports individuals and couples to build the families they dream of—safely, effectively, and with unwavering support at every step. Learn more at https://www.ivirma.com/